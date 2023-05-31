eLeon vs LAFC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch CONCACAF Champions League finals

How to watch the Concacaf Champions League match between Leon and Los Angeles, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leon and Los Angeles FC are vying for their maiden CONCACAF Champions League title when the two sides meet in the first leg of the two-legged final at the Leon Stadium on Wednesday.

The Liga MX side made it this far after beating Tigres UANL 4-3 on aggregate in the semi-finals and will be looking for payback after LAFC ousted them in the Round of 16 in the 2020 edition of the CCL.

Meanwhile, the reigning MLS Cup champions defeated Philadelphia Union 4-1 over two legs to have a shot at the final.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Leon vs Los Angeles kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 31, 2023 Kick-off time: 10pm EDT Venue: Leon Stadium

It will kick off at 10pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Leon vs Los Angeles online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TUDN and Fox Sports 1 (FS1) and available to stream live online through Sling Blue, Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

Team news & squads

Leon team news

David Ramirez is likely to be ruled out on account of injury, while Jose Rodriguez is a doubt with a sore knee.

The scorers in the second leg of the semi-final - Fidel Ambriz, Angel Mena and Adonis Frias - should find themselves in the XI, along with Victor Davila who has three goals in this year's CCL.

Leon possible XI: Cota; Castillo, Barreiro, Frias, Tesillo; Mena, Ambriz, Romero, Hernandez; Campbell, Davila

Position Players Goalkeepers: Zamudio, Cota, Blanco Defenders: Frias, Barreiro, Bellon, Tesillo, P. Hernandez, Y. Moreno, O. Rodriguez, Villa, Catillo Midfielders: Romero, I. Rodriguez, Ambriz, Jorge Diaz, Angulo, Campbell, Mena, I. Moreno, E. Hernandez Forwards: Davila, Di Yorio, Rubio, Alvarado

Los Angeles team news

LAFC may be without the likes of Aaron Long, Jesus Murillo, Kellyn Acosta and Giorgio Chiellini for the first leg of the final, while Tony Leone and Maxime Crepeau are out with leg injuries.

Goalkeeper John McCarthy has four clean sheets in the 2023 CCL, while brace hero Carlos Vela will try to emulate his heroics from the 2020 Round of 16 return leg.

Six-goal Denis Bouanga will also be part of LAFC's attack, with Kwadwo Opoku to join in from midfield.

Los Angeles possible XI: McCarthy; Hollingshead, Duenas, Maldonado, Palacios; Opoku, Sanchez, Cifuentes; Torres, Vela, Bouanga

Position Players Goalkeepers: McCarthy, Romero, Jakupovic Defenders: Long, Murillo, Chiellini, Maldonado, Palacios, Hollingshead, Palencia, Duenas, Gaines Midfielders: Acosta, Sanchez, Crisostomo, Cifuentes, Tillman, Bogusz, Biuk, Bouanga, Torres, Vela, Opoku Forwards: Ordaz

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition February 28, 2020 LAFC 3-0 Leon CONCACAF Champions League February 19, 2020 Leon 2-0 LAFC CONCACAF Champions League

