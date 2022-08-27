Lens vs Rennes: US TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Europa League qualifiers continue their domestic campaign - here's all you need to know

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season continues this weekend as Lens welcome Rennes to face them in a clash at Stade Bollaert-Delelis. It is the latter who earned continental football last term - but it is the former who have shot out of the gates on the home front.

Trailing only PSG heading into matchweek four, Lens are looking a more robust prospect than they have in years - but could that come crashing down against their experienced visitors?

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Lens vs Rennes Date August 27, 2022 Times 3:00pm ET, 12:00pm PT

US TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Ligue 1 matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV.

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Team news & rosters

Position Lens roster Goalkeepers Faríñez, Leca, Samba, Pandor Defenders Machado, Danso, Wooh, Medina, Fortès, Haïdara, Boura, Gradit, Louveau Midfielders Berg, S. Fofana, Kakuta, Poręba, Cabot, Costa, Samed, Frankowski, Y. Fofana, Camara Forwards Sotoca, Ganago, Openda, Buksa, Saïd

It has been an absolute rocketship of a start this term for Lens, who stuck four past Monaco last time out to suggest they are no flash in the pan.

Their visitors will present a different type of test though, even with home advantage, and they will need to show their smarts to outfox them.

Predicted Lens starting XI: Samba; Gradit, Danso, Medina; Frankowski, Samed, S. Fofana, Machado; Sotoca, Costa; Openda.

Position Rennes roster Goalkeepers Salin, Gomis, Mandanda, Alemdar, Damergy Defenders Truffert, Badé, Theate, Assignon, Omari, Meling, Traoré, Rodon Midfielders Santamaria, Bourigeaud, Tait, Majer, Ugochukwu, Gboho Forwards Terrier, Guirassy, Sulemana, Doku, Tchaouna, Abline, Laborde

A slower start to the new term than intended for Rennes looks to have finally yielded some forward momentum after victory over Ajaccio.

But they are making the trip to a team absolutely brimming with confidence, and they'll need to keep their wits about them.

Predicted Rennes starting XI: Mandanda; Traore, Rodon, Theate, Truffert; Santamaria, Tait; Bourigeaud, Majer, Terrier; Laborde.

Last five results

Lens results Rennes results Monaco 1-4 Lens (Aug 20) Rennes 2-1 Ajaccio (Aug 21) Ajaccio 0-0 Lens (Aug 14) Monaco 1-1 Rennes (Aug 13) Lens 3-2 Brest (Aug 7) Rennes 0-1 Lorient (Aug 7) Lens 0-0 West Ham (Jul 30) Rennes 1-2 Aston Villa (Jul 30) Lens 1-0 Inter (Jul 23) Nantes 0-1 Rennes (Jul 27)

Head-to-head