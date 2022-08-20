Leicester vs Southampton: US TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

These two teams are still looking for their first win of the new campaign - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Premier League season continues this weekend as Leicetser City host Southampton at the King Power Stadium. The Foxes - European fringe contenders for a few years under Brendan Rodgers - suffered a drop in form last term in the Midlands.

That has carried over into the new campaign, with no wins under their belt yet - but Ralph Hasenhuttl's Saints are also struggling to make early traction this campaign.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Team news and rosters

Position Leicester roster Goalkeepers Ward, Smithies, Iversen Defenders Justin, Fofana, Söyüncü, Bertrand, Evans, Amartey, Pereira, Vestergaard, Castagne, Thomas Midfielders Barnes, Tielemans, Maddison, Albrighton, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Ndidi, Praet, Soumaré Forwards Vardy, Iheanacho, Pérez, Daka

For a team anticipated to be near the top end of the battle for Europe beneath the Premier League's nominal Big Six, it has been - alongside West Ham, the team they typically rival for that seventh spot in recent times - a tough start to the season for the Foxes.

Brendan Rodgers is a wily operator, but his side continue to mutate away from the never-say-die heroics of their title triumph six years ago now, with just a handful of key faces still on deck. One of course is Jamie Vardy - and the forward will not leave people wondering, even in his advancing years.

Predicted Leicester starting XI: Ward; Fofana, Evans, Soyuncu; Castagne, Tielemans, Ndidi, Justin; Maddison, Iheanacho; Vardy.

Position Southampton roster Goalkeepers McCarthy, Caballero, Lis, Bazunu Defenders Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Stephens, Perraud, Livramento, Salisu, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Simeu, Valery Midfielders Romeu, Aribo, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, S. Armstrong, Djenepo, Elyounoussi, Diallo, Walcott, Lavia Forwards A. Armstrong, Adams, Mara

Ralph Hasenhuttl has quite often proven an adept operator at taking his Saints side to a string of over-performed results since he took the helm at St Mary's Stadium, helped in no small amount by James Ward-Prowse and his England ambitions.

But the midfielder will miss out on Qatar 2022 for sure unless he can inspire a pick-up in fortunes for this team, who have invested heavily over the off-season in a bid to finally establish themselves as potential contenders for a European race.

Predicted Southampton starting XI: Bazunu; Bella-Kotchap, Bednarek, Salisu; Walker-Peters, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Djenepo; Armstrong, Aribo; Adams

Last five results

Leicester results Southampton results Arsenal 4-2 Leicester (Aug 13) Southampton 2-2 Leeds (Aug 13) Leicester 2-2 Brentford (Aug 7) Spurs 1-4 Southampton (Aug 6) Leicester 1-0 Sevilla (Jul 31) Southampton 1-2 Villarreal (Jul 30) Preston NE 1-2 Leicester (Jul 23) Southampton 3-1 Monaco (Jul 27) Derby 1-3 Leicester (Jul 23) Watford 0-0 Southampton (Jul 23)

Head-to-head