Leicester vs Manchester United: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

After fighting back to earn a point in midweek, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are aiming to continue their momentum against the Foxes

Manchester United’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revolution will continue on Sunday at the King Power Stadium, where the Red Devils meet Leicester in a Premier League clash.



The Old Trafford side showcased their new-found resilience on Wednesday as they fought back from two goals down in the closing stages to secure a 2-2 draw against Burnley.



Meanwhile, Leicester come into the game on something of a high themselves, having unsettled Liverpool by drawing 1-1 with the Reds in midweek.



With United bearing down on the top four, can Claude Puel’s men generate another shock on Sunday?

Game Leicester vs Manchester United Date Sunday, February 3 Time 2:05pm GMT / 9:05m ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch











Squads & Team News

Position Leicester players Goalkeepers Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic Defenders Simpson, Pereira, Morgan, Soyuncu, Evans, Maguire, Chilwell, Fuchs Midfielders Iborra, Silva, Mendy, Ndidi, Choudhury, Albrighton, Maddison, Gray, Ghezzal, James, Tielemans Forwards Vardy, Okazaki, Ihenacho

Leicester could have new loan addition Youri Tielemans available for this encounter.

Only Daniel Amartey is set to miss out due to injury.

Possible Leicester starting XI: Schmeichel; Pereira, Morgan, Maguire, Chilwell; Choudhury, Mendy, Ndidi; Albrighton, Gray; Vardy

Position Man Utd squad Goalkeepers Grant, Romero, Pereira Defenders Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Smalling, Young, Dalot, Shaw, Darmian Midfielders Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Andreas, Fred, Herrera, Matic, McTominay, Gomes, Garner, Greenwood Forwards Sanchez, Lukaku, Martial, Rashford, Chong

There are very minor concerns over the availability of Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial, who missed out in midweek, ahead of Sunday’s fixture.

Marcos Rojo will be absent, however.

Marouane Fellaini was sold this week to Shandong Luneng in a deal worth £10.5 million ($14).

Possible Man Utd starting XI: De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Smalling, Shaw; Herrera, Matic, Pogba; Sanchez, Rashford, Lingard

Match Preview

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may have won eight of his nine matches in interim charge of Manchester United, but the Norwegian is still far from a certainty to take the job on permanently.

His first slip arrived in midweek, when the Red Devils were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Burnley, yet they still contrived to emerge from that match with plaudits, having staged a remarkable comeback in the closing few minutes.

It was a rally that was reminiscent of United at their peak under Sir Alex Ferguson, and Solskjaer admits that he could not have hoped for any better response from his side.

“This job is like a wheel spinning round,” he said. “I have to make the players perform better.

“If I can get the team playing better, get the players to respond to me, see the results get better and show that the playing style is there, then that will be a big plus for me.

“When I came in, it was about talking to the players about their performances and what we expect from the playing style.

“I knew that if we could get the playing style right, we would get enough points to be in with a shout of the top four towards the end of the season.”

So far, the former Molde boss has been proven right. United now lie only five points shy of fourth-placed Chelsea and can cut that gap to two if they record a victory in Leicester.

Ander Herrera says that the squad are all pulling for Solskjaer – something that was not necessarily evident under Jose Mourinho, who was sacked in December after apparently falling out with a raft of key players.

“Ole had that click with some players that they are performing at their best,” the midfielder told ESPN.

“When you are a manager, we sometimes speak too much about tactics. But the most difficult thing for a manager is to get the best from his best players and this manager is doing it. We have all seen it.”

It is a recipe that will make them tricky opponents for Leicester, yet Claude Puel’s side showed their qualities as they battled to a 1-1 draw with Liverpool in midweek.

That is not the only performance that has made Foxes midfielder James Madison bullish about their prospects.

“I think if you look at this season, we have been very good against so called ‘top six’ sides,” he said.

“We’ve put in brilliant displays, got wins against Chelsea and Man City and a point at Liverpool and even the defeats have been narrow defeats.

“I think we can go into the game on Sunday and away at Tottenham [next Sunday] with a lot of confidence. We have proved we can go challenge against those top sides.”

This United side, though, are a beast quite unlike any other City have faced this season.