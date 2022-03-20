Leicester vs Brentford: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Leicester City and Brentford will both be out to consolidate mid-table safety in the Premier League when the pair meet this weekend at the King Power Stadium in their last game before the March international break.

The Foxes and the Bees can both theoretically still go down, though the chances are slim - but both Brendan Rodgers and Thomas Frank will nevertheless want to see the month out on a high note.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Leicester vs Brentford Date March 20, 2022 Times 10am ET, 7am PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Leicester roster Goalkeepers Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic Defenders Justin, Fofana, Soyuncu, Bertrand, Evans, Amartey, Pereira, Vestergaard, Castagne, Thomas, Nelson Midfielders Barnes, Tielemans, Maddison, Albrighton, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Ndidi, Soumare, Brunt Forwards Vardy, Iheanacho, Perez, Daka, Lookman, Alves

Brendan Rodgers has endured a difficult domestic campaign since his side won at Wembley in the curtain-raiser Community Shield against Manchester City, though they remain in the Europa Conference League after edging Rennes on aggregate.

With a triumph there their only path back to continental football next term, the Foxes will want to consolidate their form in the top flight in order to give themselves a fighting chance going forward.

Predicted Leicester starting XI: Schmeichel; Pereira, Amartey, Soyuncu, Justin; Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans; Lookman, Maddison, Barnes; Iheanacho.

Position Brentford roster Goalkeepers Raya, Gunnarsson, Cox, Lossl Defenders Henry, Pinnock, Jansson, Ajer, Jorgensen, Sorrensen, Roerslev, Stevens Midfielders Norgaard, Jensen, Dasilva, Onyeka, Mbeumo, Eriksen, Fosu-Henry, Peart-Harris, Baptiste, Janelt, Maghoma, Haygarth, Fernandez Forwards Canos, Wissa, Ghoddos, Toney, Young-Coombes

Thomas Frank's first season in the Premier League with his Bees side has delivered a solid mid-table result, but a definite new year drop has plagued his side to a point.

The arrival of Christian Eriksen - who will link up with Denmark after this game - has clearly given them a creative boost, though, and they'll fancy their chances on the road.

Predicted Brentford starting XI: Raya; Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Henry; Mbuemo, Eriksen, Norgaard, Janelt, Canos; Toney.

Last five results

Leicester results Brentford results Rennes 2-1 Leicester (Mar 17) Brentford 2-0 Burnley (Mar 12) Arsenal 2-0 Leicester (Mar 13) Norwich 1-3 Brentford (Mar 5) Leicester 2-0 Rennes (Mar 10) Brentford 0-2 Newcastle (Feb 26) Leicester 1-0 Leeds (Mar 5) Arsenal 2-1 Brentford (Feb 19) Burnley 0-2 Leicester (Mar 2) Brentford 0-0 Crystal Palace (Feb 12)

Head-to-head