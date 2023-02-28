Leicester vs Blackburn Rovers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch FA Cup tie

Leicester will host Championship side Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday in the fifth round of the FA Cup.
Watch Leicester vs Blackburn Rovers live on ESPN+ today!
Brendan Rodgers' team suffered back-to-back defeats against Manchester United and Arsenal following their big 4-1 win against Tottenham but will be hopeful of progression in the Cup when they take on the Championship side in front of their home crowd.
Blackburn Rovers are fourth in the Championship standings and are unbeaten in their last nine matches. They will be hoping for a shock win against the Premier League side.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, US and India as well as how to stream it live online.This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Leicester vs Blackburn Rovers date & kick-off time
Game:
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
Date:
February 28, 2023
Kick-off:
2:30 pm ET
Venue:
King Power Stadium
How to watch Leicester vs Blackburn Rovers on TV & live stream online
In the United States (US), the match can be live-streamed on ESPN+.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
N/A
Leicester team news and squad
Rodgers will be waiting for a fitness update on Youri Tielemens after the midfielder picked up what seemed to be an ankle injury in their previous game. The coach admitted that the situation 'doesn't look good' ahead of their FA Cup game against Blackburn Rovers.
Ryan Bertrand, James Justin and Jonny Evans are out of action due to injuries. James Maddison also remains doubtful.
Leicester predicted XI: Iversen; Pereira, Amartey, Faes, Thomas; Soumare, Mendy; Tete, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes; Daka
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Ward, Smithies, Iversen
Defenders
Faes, Souttar, Amartey, Vestergaard, Castagne, Thomas, Soyuncu, Kristiansen, Pereira
Midfielders
Barnes, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Soumare, Ndidi, Praet, Soumare, Barnes
Forwards
Vardy, Iheanacho, Tete, Daka
Blackburn Rovers team news and squad
January signing Sorba Thomas is Cup-tied and unavailable for Blackburn against Leicester. Ben Brereton Diaz, who could have replaced Thomas will also miss the game as he is suspended.
Blackburn Rovers have a busy treatment room with Bradley Dack, Scott Wharton, Adam Wharton, Sam Barnes, Clinton Mola, Thomas Kaminski and Daniel Ayala all out of action due to injuries.
Blackburn Rovers predicted XI: Pears; Rankin-Costello, Carter, Hyam, Brittain; Travis, Buckley; Dolan, Szmodics, Hedges; Gallagher
|Position
|Players
Goalkeepers
Pears, Eastham, Hilton
Defenders
Brittain, Pickering, Hyam, Brown, Carter, Phillips
Midfielders
Morton, Edun, Szmodics, Dolan, Rankin Costello, Hedges, Buckley, Travis, Garrett
Forwards
Gallagher, Markanday, Vale, Leonard