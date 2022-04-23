Leicester vs Aston Villa: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Leicester City will hope to claim some Midlands bragging rights and keep themselves in fine form for Europe when they welcome Aston Villa at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

Watch Leicester vs Aston Villa on fuboTV (try for free)

Brendan Rodgers' Foxes still have trophies to play for on the continent, if not much else in the league - and a victory over Steven Gerrard's visitors will keep them ticking over.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Leicester City vs Aston Villa Date April 23, 2022 Times 10am ET, 7am PT Stream fubo TV (try for free)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Premier League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream CNBC fubo TV (try for free)

Team news & rosters

Position Leicester roster Goalkeepers Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic Defenders Justin, Fofana, Soyuncu, Bertrand, Evans, Amartey, Pereira, Vestergaard, Castagne, Thomas, Nelson Midfielders Barnes, Tielemans, Maddison, Albrighton, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Ndidi, Soumare, Brunt Forwards Vardy, Iheanacho, Perez, Daka, Lookman, Alves

With PSV dispatched in the Europa Conference League, the prospect of finishing the season with silverware for the second successive term is a real possibility for the Foxes.

But they'll need to get back to their best form after a bump in the league, with Brendan Rodgers hoping a Midlands derby will be just the trick to kick his side back into action.

Predicted Leicester starting XI: Schmeichel; Justin, Amartey, Soyuncu, Castagne; Tielemans, Mendy; Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes; Daka.

Position Aston Villa roster Goalkeepers Martinez, Olsen, Sinisalo Defenders Cash, Konsa, Mings, Chambers, Young, Digne, Hause Midfielders Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Sanson, Buendia, Nakamba, Coutinho, Chukwuemeka, Bogarde, Ramsey, Iroegbunam, Feeney Forwards Watkins, Traore, Ings, Bailey

Steven Gerrard's Villa revolution has hit a bump in the road over the past month, but his side are still more than capable of delivering some pure class.

A chance to get one over the Foxes may prove too tough to resist as well, and the visitors will not lack for inspiration at the King Power Stadium.

Predicted Aston Villa starting XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young; Ramsey, Luiz, McGinn; Coutinho, Watkins, Bailey.

Last five results

Leicester results Aston Villa results Everton 1-1 Leicester (Apr 20) Aston Villa 0-4 Tottenham (Apr 9) Newcastle 2-1 Leicester (Apr 17) Wolves 2-1 Aston Villa (Apr 2) PSV 1-2 Leicester (Apr 14) Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal (Mar 19) Leicester 2-1 Crystal Palace (Apr 10) West Ham 2-1 Aston Villa (Mar 13) Leicester 0-0 PSV (Apr 7) Leeds 0-3 Aston Villa (Mar 10)

Head-to-head