Leicester vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Leicester against Arsenal in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States

Arsenal and Leicester City will lock horns in a Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

The league leaders are looking to win three consecutive away league games against Leicester for just the second time, previously doing so between December 1913 and September 1925. The Foxes have lost four in a row to the Gunners and they last lost five in a row against them in the league between September 1930 and October 1932.

Arsenal head into this fixture on the back of a 4-2 win over Aston Villa and will look to further increase their lead at the top by taking all three points. Meanwhile, Leicester were thrashed by Manchester United at Old Trafford in their last league outing, and Brendan Rodgers will be desperate for his team to stage an upset against the leaders.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Leicester City vs Arsenal: Date & kick-off time

Game: Leicester City vs Arsenal Date: February 25, 2023 Kick-off: 10:00 am ET Venue: King Power Stadium.

How to watch Leicester City vs Arsenal on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be live-streamed on Peacock.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. NA Peacock

Leicester City team news and squad

Leicester will miss key playmaker James Maddison due to a knee problem. They are also likely to be without James Justin, Jonny Evans and Ryan Bertrand.

Leicester possible XI: Ward; Castagne, Souttar, Faes, Kristiansen; Mendy, Tielemans; Tete, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes; Iheanacho

Position Players Goalkeepers Ward, Iversen, Smithies Defenders Soyuncu, Faes, Amartey, Vestergaard, Souttar, Thomas, Kristiansen, Castagne, Pereira Midfielders Ndidi, Soumare, Mendy, Tielemas, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, Barnes, Tete Forwards Daka, Iheanacho, Vardy

Arsenal team news and squad

The Gunners will miss Gabriel Jesus and Mohamed Elneny, while Thomas Partey is a doubt with his latest thigh injury. The rest of the squad is fit for selection.

"The question mark is on Thomas. He hasn’t trained much but it looks like he could be available, so let’s see how he trains today," said Mikel Arteta. "Yeah, he’s a really important player for us, who we missed in the last few games. Hopefully, he can be available."

Arsenal possible XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Xhaka; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

Position Players Goalkeepers Ramsdale, Turner Defenders Saliba, Magalhaes, Holding, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Tierney, White, Tomiyasu. Midfielders Jorginho, Xhaka, Odegaard, Vieira, Smith Rowe. Forwards Martinelli, Nketiah, Trossard, Nelson, Saka.