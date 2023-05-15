Leicester vs Liverpool: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Premier League match between Leicester and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool will be looking to continue their winning streak in the Premier League when they travel to Leicester City on Monday. The Reds have won their last six games in all competitions, which included a 4-3 victory over top-four rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool have several players who are capable of causing Leicester problems and they will need to keep winning to put pressure on third-placed Newcastle and fourth-placed Manchester United, who are both four points above them.

The Foxes are involved in a battle to escape relegation and will be expected to treat this fixture as a must-win clash. They are 19th in the standings and a point behind Leeds United, the team above them.

Leicester vs Liverpool kick-off time

Date: May 15, 2023 Kick-off time: 3pm EDT Venue: King Power Stadium

How to watch Leicester vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on USA Network and will be available to stream live online through Sling TV and fubo.

Team news & squads

Leicester team news

Ricardo Pereira had been sidelined since Leicester City's 1-0 home loss to AFC Bournemouth on April 8, but the full-back has resumed training. He will be available for selection for the game against Liverpool.

Kelechi Iheanacho has been out since Leicester City's 1-1 draw against Leeds United on April 25. He was substituted in the second half of the game after sustaining a groin injury and will miss the big clash.

Ryan Bertrand, James Justin and Jannik Vestergaard have already been ruled out for the season due to injuries.

Leicester predicted XI: Iversen; Pereira, Faes, Soyuncu, Castagne; Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall; Tete, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ward, Iversen, Smithies Defenders: Soyuncu, Faes, Amartey, Souttar, Thomas, Kristiansen, Castagne, Pereira Midfielders: Ndidi, Soumare, Mendy, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, Maddison, Tete, Tielemans, Barnes Forwards: Daka, Vardy

Liverpool team news

Jurgen Klopp will be glad that the Reds do not have fresh injury concerns ahead of their last few games of the season.

The injured pair of Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita will not be part of the matchday squad, along with Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, and Calvin Ramsay. The latter four players are out for the remainder of the season.

Despite the injuries, Liverpool will still be confident of winning the game against Leicester. The Reds have a strong squad and they have been in excellent form recently. They will be looking to continue their winning streak and move closer to the Premier League top four.

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Adrian, Kelleher, Alisson Defenders: Tsimikas, Robertson, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Williams, Van Dijk, Konate Midfielders: Fabinho, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition December 2022 Liverpool 2-1 Leicester Premier League February 2022 Liverpool 2-0 Leicester Premier League December 2021 Leicester 1-0 Liverpool Premier League December 2021 Liverpool 3-3 Leicester League Cup February 2021 Leicester 3-1 Liverpool Premier League

