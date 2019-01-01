Leicester on club record Premier League winning run to keep Liverpool in their sights

The Foxes remain second in the table after Sunday’s win at Aston Villa, eight points behind the league leaders

Leicester secured the best-ever winning run in their top-flight history as they defeated on Sunday to make it eight Premier League victories in a row.

Jamie Vardy scored either side of goals from Kelechi Iheanacho and Jonny Evans as Leicester beat Dean Smith’s side 4-1 to record their 12th league win of the season.

The win moved them six points ahead of third-place , with ’s win over Bournemouth on Saturday ensuring the gap between first and second remains at eight points.

Striker Vardy has scored in each of those eight wins, becoming the first player to go on such a run since he scored 11 in a row in 2015.

The 32-year-old is the second player to score in eight successive matches on more than one occasion, with both Vardy and Manchester United’s Ruud van Nistelrooy managing the feat twice.

Vardy has also scored eight more goals than any other player in Brendan Rodgers' time in charge, with the striker netting 25 times since the manager’s first game in charge in March earlier this year.

The Leicester manager was full of praise for his players after the record-breaking display.

“I thought they were amazing, it is a historical day for the club and the performance warranted that,” said Rodgers.

“It really does mean something special, it puts the team in the history books of .

“We had to work for it, it was a tough game and we played with a lot of quality and hunger. A brilliant win.

“We were very good, we played a diamond for a period of the game and it worked well for us.

“With a better final pass we could have had one or two more goals. Villa got some encouragement just before half-time but we had to stay calm and keep doing what we were doing.

“We scored all types of goals today and kept going to the end and tried to keep scoring goals.”

The club’s winning run comes directly on the back of October’s 2-1 loss to the league leaders at Anfield, with that defeat just Leicester’s second of the campaign after losing at Old Trafford in the previous month.