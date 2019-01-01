Leicester City's Slimani outlines his priority ahead of 2019-20 season

The Algeria international is ready to fight for his place at the King Power Stadium after spending last season on loan in Turkey

Islam Slimani is looking forward to joining for the 2019-20 season after two consecutive loan spells away from the club.

Since he joined the Foxes for a then-record fee reported to be around £28 million from Lisbon, Slimani has struggled to impress in the Premier League.

His struggles in front of goal forced Leicester City to loan him out to for the second half of the 2017-18 season but injuries hampered his chances at St James' Park.

Article continues below

The following season, he moved to the Turkish Super Lig with , where he fell out of favour under coach Ersun Yanal.

During his temporary stint in , Slimani scored five goals in 25 outings across all competitions with his last appearance dating back to February.

After his success with at the 2019 in this summer, the 29-year-old, who is still tied to the King Power Stadium until 2021, expressed his readiness to fight in the ‘best league in the world’.

"Regarding my future; I am, for the moment, in Leicester. We will see what happens next," Slimani told DZ Foot.

"I still have two years on my contract. Now, the most important thing is to go back to Leicester.

"My priority is to stay there, it's the best championship in the world."