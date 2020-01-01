Leicester City’s Ndidi reveals Rodgers’ impact on his development

The Nigeria international has praised the influence of the Northern Irish tactician on his progress and hopes to get better under him

Wilfred Ndidi has revealed manager Brendan Rodgers has helped him to grow since his arrival at the Premier League club.

The international has developed into one of the best defensive midfielders in the English top-flight since joining the Foxes from Belgian side in 2017.

The 23-year-old has had a number of managers since his arrival at the King Power Stadium, including Claudio Ranieri, Craig Shakespeare and Claude Puel.

The Super Eagles star, however, feels he experienced more growth and understanding of the game under the Northern Irish tactician.

“When Brendan came, I saw myself growing and understanding where I can actually grow to,” Ndidi told LCFCQ, as per the club website.

“It’s hard to explain. For me, I could see a path, I could see things differently. Growing in Leicester, I’m trying to understand the game, and now, I can understand it in different directions.

“He’s given me a wider view of where this is supposed to go to make me even better. The statistics are okay, but I can be better than that – that’s the way I can explain it.”

Ndidi has featured 31 times for the King Power Stadium outfit in this campaign across all competitions under the tutelage of the former manager.

The midfielder currently ranks third in Premier League top tacklers with 96 tackles behind teammate Ricardo Pereira and ’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

His solid defensive performances ensured the Foxes’ third place on the Premier League table, behind leaders Liverpool and .

Leicester are winless in their last two games after recording draws with and & Hove Albion.

Ndidi, who has made 113 league appearances since joining the Foxes, will hope to help his side bounce back to winning ways when they take on on Sunday.