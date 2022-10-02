Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The 2022-23 Premier League season wraps up its latest round, as Leicester City welcome Nottingham Forest to face them at the King Power Stadium. A difficult start to the campaign for the Foxes looks to have seriously torpedoed their chances of a successful European challenge once again.
Nor will they hugely fancy facing their visitors, who will arrive still brimming with the confidence of a side back in the top-flight after so long, even if the results don't quite back up their brio either.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.
This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Leicester vs Forest date & kick-off time
Game:
Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest
Date:
October 3/4, 2022
Kick-off:
8:00pm BST /3:00pm ET / 1:30am IST
Stream:
How to watch Leicester vs Forest on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on USA Network.
In the UK, fans can watch the game on Sky Sports Main Event and stream it on the Sky Go App, while in India, they can catch the match on Sports 18.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
USA Network
UK
Sky Sports Main Event
Sky Go App
India
Sports 18
N/A
Leicester squad & team news
Rock-bottom of the table with just a draw to show for their troubles, it has been a miserable term so far for the Foxes - but now could be the time to spin matters around.
Wilfred Ndidi and Dennis Praet have both been fitness concerns but the club are hopeful they will feature in some capacity for this match.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Ward, Smithies, Iversen
Defenders
Justin, Faes, Soyuncu, Bertrand, Evans, Amartey, Pereira, Vestergaard, Castagne, Thomas
Midfielders
Barnes, Tielemas, Maddison, Albrighton, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Ndidi, Praet, Soumare
Forwards
Vardy, Iheanacho, Perez, Daka
Forest squad and team news
Only marginally better than their hosts so far, the Premier League new boys will also be keen to dig themselves out of the bottom three.
Joe Worrall is back from a broken nose, in what will be a major boost to the visitors as they go in search of crucial points.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Henderson, Hennessey, Smith
Defenders
Worrall, McKenna, Cook, Biancone, Niakhate, Richards, Williams, Toffolo, Lodi, Mbe Soh
Midfielders
Yates, Colback, Cafu, O'Brien, Lingard, Mangala, Kouyate, Freuler, Gibbs-White
Forwards
Surridge, Johnson, Awoniyi, Dennis, Taylor