Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The English top flight returns to action - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Premier League season wraps up its latest round, as Leicester City welcome Nottingham Forest to face them at the King Power Stadium. A difficult start to the campaign for the Foxes looks to have seriously torpedoed their chances of a successful European challenge once again.

Nor will they hugely fancy facing their visitors, who will arrive still brimming with the confidence of a side back in the top-flight after so long, even if the results don't quite back up their brio either.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Leicester vs Forest date & kick-off time

Game: Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest Date: October 3/4, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00pm BST /3:00pm ET / 1:30am IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Leicester vs Forest on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on USA Network.

In the UK, fans can watch the game on Sky Sports Main Event and stream it on the Sky Go App, while in India, they can catch the match on Sports 18.

Country TV channel Live stream US USA Network fuboTV UK Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go App India Sports 18 N/A

Leicester squad & team news

Rock-bottom of the table with just a draw to show for their troubles, it has been a miserable term so far for the Foxes - but now could be the time to spin matters around.

Wilfred Ndidi and Dennis Praet have both been fitness concerns but the club are hopeful they will feature in some capacity for this match.

Position Players Goalkeepers Ward, Smithies, Iversen Defenders Justin, Faes, Soyuncu, Bertrand, Evans, Amartey, Pereira, Vestergaard, Castagne, Thomas Midfielders Barnes, Tielemas, Maddison, Albrighton, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Ndidi, Praet, Soumare Forwards Vardy, Iheanacho, Perez, Daka

Forest squad and team news

Only marginally better than their hosts so far, the Premier League new boys will also be keen to dig themselves out of the bottom three.

Joe Worrall is back from a broken nose, in what will be a major boost to the visitors as they go in search of crucial points.