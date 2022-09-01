Leicester City vs Manchester United: US TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Red Devils look to be firing on all cylinders and seeking a third win of the season - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Premier League season continues this week as Manchester United make the trip down to the Midlands to face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. The Erik ten Hag era has clocked back-to-back wins with a much-improved side now - and are looking to kick-on.

Now, the Dutchman takes his side on the road again with his selection issues less concerned after two good performances - and they'll hope for a third against Brendan Rodgers' struggling Foxes.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

US TV channel, live stream and how to watch

Team news and rosters

Position Leicester roster Goalkeepers Ward, Smithies, Iversen, Stolarczyk Defenders Justin, Söyüncü, Bertrand, Evans, Amartey, Pereira, Vestergaard, Castagne, Thomas, Faes Midfielders Barnes, Tielemans, Maddison, Albrighton, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Ndidi, Praet, Choudhury, Soumaré Forwards Vardy, Iheanacho, Pérez, Daka

The going has been tough for Leicester City - and the loss of Wesley Fofana has arguably come too late to unlock the transfer kitty they may have needed to bolster their side's prospects.

Now, Brendan Rodgers has to take his side - with plenty of quality players, it must be said - and get them to grind out a good result against a United team that are finally playing with a spring in their step.

Predicted Leicester starting XI: Ward; Castagne, Amartey, Evans, Justin; Ndidi, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall; Perez, Barnes; Vardy.

Position Man Utd roster Goalkeepers De Gea, Heaton Defenders Lindelöf, Jones, Maguire, Martínez, Malacia, Varane, Dalot, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Williams, Tuanzebe, Mengi Midfielders Fernandes, Eriksen, Fred, Casemiro, Pellistri, Van de Beek, Garner, McTominay Forwards Ronaldo, Martial, Rashford, Sancho, Elanga, Chong, Shoretire, Garnacho, Antony

Two games and two wins on the trot - are Manchester United revived by Erik ten Hag? The signs point to a turn in fortunes long hankered for at Old Trafford, ever since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to throw out the balance of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tenure.

The Dutchman has added another former player from his Ajax days in Antony to close out the transfer window, but it will be his wantaway Portuguese that continues to cause him the most consternation.

Predicted Man Utd starting XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Casemiro, Eriksen; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford.

Last five results

Leicester results Man Utd results Chelsea 2-1 Leicester (Aug 27) Southampton 0-1 Man Utd (Aug 27) Stockport 0 (1)-(3) Leicester (Aug 23) Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool (Aug 22) Leicester 1-2 Southampton (Aug 20) Brentford 4-0 Man Utd (Aug 13) Arsenal 4-2 Leicester (Aug 13) Man Utd 1-2 Brighton (Aug 7) Leicester 2-2 Brentford (Aug 7) Man Utd 1-1 Vallecano (Jul 31)

Head-to-head