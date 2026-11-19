Share Follow GOAL on Google Subscribe to The Rondo The Rondo brings you a bit of everything: stories that matter, sharp insight, and the best and sometimes funniest of the beautiful game, delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Leicester City have cut ties with front-of-shirt sponsor BC Game with immediate effect after the cryptocurrency firm appointed Russian porn star Eva Elfie as its brand ambassador. The League One club confirmed the mutual termination on Wednesday following fierce backlash from supporters over the company's controversial promotional campaign.

Advertisement

Video sparks swift sponsorship exit

Leicester ended their commercial arrangement with BC Game after the Curacao-based gaming platform unveiled Elfie on November 3. The unlicensed online operator had partnered with the Foxes since 2024, even after losing its UK operating licence in December of that year. Outrage grew rapidly after the company shared an innuendo-filled video featuring Elfie and a delivery driver that passed six million views on X.

Fans offered full kit refunds

The viral clip showed Elfie accepting her contract alongside the caption: "Welcome to BC Game Eva Elfie! Let the fun begin."

Criticism quickly poured in from both Leicester supporters and BC Game's esports audience, pushing the club to end the agreement and reimburse fans who recently bought replica shirts.

A club statement released on Wednesday read: "Leicester City Football Club and BC GAME have reached a mutual agreement to conclude our commercial partnership with immediate effect.

Advertisement Advertisement

"The decision follows constructive discussions between both parties in recent days, during which we recognised our differing commercial priorities moving forward.

Related Topics

Next matches HUD League One 10:00 LEI

"We would like to thank BC GAME for its support throughout its two-and-a-half-year association with Leicester City and for the constructive approach taken in reaching this agreement.

"Supporters who have purchased a BC GAME-branded replica shirt through official LCFC retail channels within the last 28 days (since 21 October, 2026) can return it for a full refund or exchange (subject to availability) by Wednesday 2 December. Proof of purchase will be required.

Advertisement

"This enhanced returns policy includes shirts that have been worn or personalised, which would not ordinarily qualify under our standard returns policy.

"Returns can be in-person at the Foxes Fanstore at King Power Stadium or via post. If supporters return their items via Royal Mail standard delivery, the cost of the return postage will be refunded by the club via the payment method used for the original purchase."

Advertisement

Foxes Trust slams betting deal

Leicester's decision followed renewed pressure from the Foxes Trust, who have long opposed the club aligning with an unlicensed betting firm. Had the club stayed in the Premier League two seasons ago, the sponsorship would already have been banned under top-flight rules.

Responding to the Elfie announcement earlier this month, the supporters' group said: "Most Leicester City supporters will know by now the trust's dismay and discontent with BC Game being our front of shirt sponsor.

Advertisement

"BC Game have now announced a new partnership with 'international content creator and esports personality' Eva Elfie... who just happens to be an international porn star.

"From the moment the club decided to take sponsorship from a betting company we felt Leicester City were ditching its values.

Advertisement

"Now throw into the mix that BC Game have entered into a partnership with someone who continues to make their name via adult content.

"Both gambling and pornography can have devastating impacts on people's lives, in particular young people.

Advertisement

"Partnerships like these bring these two worlds to a larger audience and, by association, link them to Leicester City. Is this who we are now?"

Martin focuses on pitch recovery

Leicester must now process replica kit returns before the December 2 deadline while searching for a new main partner. The doomed BC Game era coincided with consecutive relegations from the Premier League in 2024-25 and the Championship last season. Having recovered from a sluggish start of just one win in five matches, Russell Martin's side will now aim to climb the table.