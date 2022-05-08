Leicester City’s Daka closes in on Vardy record, Iwobi grabs assist in vital Everton victory

Zambia international Patson Daka has closed in on a Jamie Vardy record after scoring in their 2-1 loss to Everton at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

All five of Daka’s Premier League goals for the Foxes have come at the King Power Stadium, four of which have come in starts. Only Vardy (six) has netted more often at home for the club in the top-flight in 2021-22.

Meanwhile, after Vitalii Mykolenko had scored – with an assist from Alex Iwobi - the opener for the Toffees in the sixth minute, Daka equalised in the 11th minute before the visitors got the winning goal in the 30th minute through Mason Holgate.

Mykolenko's superb finish from Iwobi's cross after six minutes saw the visitors break the deadlock. Mykolenko is now the very first Ukrainian to score a Premier League goal for Everton, the 39th different nationality to find the net in the competition for the Toffees, and the sixth most of all clubs.

Daka took advantage of Yerry Mina's weak header back to Jordan Pickford to draw the Foxes level.

Later on, Holgate scored the second goal for Frank Lampard’s side when he reacted quickly to slot the ball home after Kasper Schmeichel had initially kept out Richarlison's header from a corner.

Holgate’s winner for Everton was his second Premier League goal in his last five matches, one more than he’d managed across his other 109 top-flight appearances beforehand.

The win means Iwobi and his teammates took a giant step towards extending Everton’s unbroken 68-year Premier League residence and have now moved out of the bottom three.

The loss at home has extended Leicester's winless Premier League run to five games.

Before today, the Foxes had won eight of their last nine league matches against sides starting the day inside the relegation zone (D1), with this defeat was their first against one of those sides since November 2020 against Fulham, which was also a 2-1 defeat at home.

Mali’s Abdoulaye Doucoure, featured as Everton won an away top-flight match for the first time in 15 games since besting Brighton back in August in what was their third game of the season. The Toffees, consequently, have ended their run of seven consecutive away defeats.

Nigeria's Kelechi Iheanacho played in the entirety of the game while his international teammate Ademola Lookman came on in the 80th minute for Daka.