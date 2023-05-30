'Legend' - Vinicius Junior poses with Jay-Z at Tottenham Stadium as Real Madrid winger attends Beyonce concert

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior took the chance to catch a Beyonce concert in London, and was lucky enough to meet rap legend Jay-Z.

WHAT HAPPENED? Pop icon Beyonce performed the first of five headline shows at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday night, and Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior was in attendance. The Brazilian winger met Beyonce's husband Jay-Z backstage, posting an image on Twitter with the caption: "Jay-Z 🐐🤝 LEGEND."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Vinicius Junior is involved in a vicious racism row in Spain, and has not featured in Real Madrid's last two games due to injury, following a disgusting incident when Los Blancos travelled to Valencia. The explosive winger has had yet another stellar season, recording 23 goals and 21 assists across all competitions.

WHAT NEXT FOR VINI JR? It remains to be seen if Vinicius will be available for Madrid's final game of the season as they look to nail down second place in La Liga.