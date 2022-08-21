Leeds United vs Chelsea: US TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Blues head to an old enemy up the M1 - here's everything you need to know

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

The 2022-23 Premier League season continues this weekend as Chelsea travel to Leeds United for a clash at Elland Road. The Blues back up a feisty London derby against a historic rival in West Yorkshire - and will hope that they can throw down a gauntlet following their madcap draw last weekend.

Watch Leeds vs Chelsea on fuboTV (Start with a free trial)

Thomas Tuchel's side may well fancy their chances against a Whites side known to run hot and cold after narrowly escaping relegation last term - but with a bevy of major key signings, has Jesse Marsch reversed fortunes for them after two games unbeaten to start the season?

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Leeds United vs Chelsea Date Aug 21, 2022 Times 9:00am ET, 6:00am PT Stream fubo TV (start with a free trial)

US TV channel, live stream and how to watch

In the United States (US), Premier League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream USA Network fubo TV (start with a free trial)

Team news and rosters

Position Leeds roster Goalkeepers Meslier, Klaesson, Robles Defenders Ayling, Firpo, Koch, Cooper, Llorente, Dallas, Struijk, Kristensen, Hjelde, Drameh Midfielders Forshaw, Aaronson, Roca, Summerville, Harrison, Adams, Gyabi, James, Sinisterra, Klich Forwards Bamford, Rodrigo, Gelhardt, Greenwood

A win against Wolves and a draw with Southampton where they perhaps should have seen out another three-point haul means it has been an unbeaten start to Jesse Marsch's first full season in charge at Elland Road, following his arrival midway through last term to succeed Marcelo Bielsa.

Having navigated a relegation dogfight by the skin of his teeth, the American has bolstered several areas of his squad - but another likely injury absence for England forward Patrick Bamford means his team could be light up front, though Rodrigo has certainly made an impression so far.

Predicted Leeds starting XI: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Struijk; Roca, Adams; Aaronson, Rodrigo, Harrison; James

Position Chelsea roster Goalkeepers Kepa, Bettinelli, Mendy Defenders Alonso, Silva, Chalobah, Chilwell, James, Koulibaly, Azpilicueta, Cucurella, Emerson, Ampadu, Rahman Midfielders Jorginho, Kanté, Kovačić, Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Barkley, Gilmour Forwards Pulisic, Sterling, Broja, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Havertz, Batshuayi, Kenedy

A fiery finale to the London derby saw Thomas Tuchel red-carded after the final whistle for his part in a scrap with Spurs boss Antonio Conte - but the German will need to cool tempers among his side if they do not wish to be caught out in Yorkshire.

The ongoing rumour mill may be causing some issue too, with Christian Pulisic reportedly set for an exit, following in the footsteps of Timo Werner, as players continue to chase crucial minutes ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Predicted Chelsea starting XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Koulibaly; James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Cucurella; Mount, Sterling; Havertz.

Last five results

Leeds results Chelsea results Southampton 2-2 Leeds (Aug 13) Chelsea 2-2 Spurs (Aug 14) Leeds 2-1 Wolves (Aug 6) Everton 0-1 Chelsea (Aug 6) Leeds 6-2 Cagliari (Jul 31) Udinese 0-2 Chelsea (Jul 30) Palace 1-1 Leeds (Jul 22) Udinese 1-3 Chelsea (Jul 29) Villa 1-0 Leeds (Jul 17) Arsenal 4-0 Chelsea (Jul 23)

Head-to-head