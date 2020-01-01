Leeds United star Bamford compared to ex-Nigeria forward

Sone Aluko's impact at Hull City has been likened to the English forward who has scored 13 goals in the Championship this campaign

star Patrick Bamford is having a similar season Reading forward Sone Aluko had seven years ago, according to former defender Alex Bruce.

Back in 2012-13 campaign, Aluko played a starring role in helping Hull City gain promotion to the Premier League, scoring eight goals for the KCOM Stadium outfit.

Leeds United currently sit at the top of the Championship table with Bamford leading their charge for promotion as the highest goal scorer in Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Since his return from a season-long loan at Beijing Renhe, Aluko has struggled to secure regular playing time, making just two league appearances for Reading since January.

Despite his struggles with the Royals this term, Bruce thinks Bamford's performance reminds him of the Nigerian forward's influence at Hull City in the 2012-13 season.

"You might not get the goals you want from a number nine, a little bit like Firmino for example. However, what he brings to the team is huge and when you watch him live you see what impact he has on the team," Bruce told Football Insider.

“I’ve said it a few times, I remember a few years ago, our best player was Sone Aluko when we got promoted.

"He wasn’t an out and out goalscorer but he brought so much to the team in terms of creating space for others, creating chances.

"He got eight goals that season, Sone, and we got automatic promotion. Bamford strikes me as someone who has a similar impact.”