Leeds United Premier League fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule

Marcelo Bielsa guided the Whites to a top-half finish last term and will be eager to build on that next season, with Europe in their sights

Leeds United are set to kick off the 2021-22 Premier League season with a tasty encounter with old rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on August 14.

The opener against the Red Devils is followed by a home game against Everton on August 21, with a trip to Burnley on August 28 followed by an exciting clash with Liverpool on September 11.

Their run of games over the Christmas period will be particularly tricky to navigate, with games against Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal in December, with Liverpool at Anfield on Boxing Day.

The Whites will ring in the new year at home to Burnley and will be targeting points in the first few months of 2022, with games against West Ham and Newcastle United also to come in January.

Leeds' end-of-season run in is not particularly easy either, as they face Man City at the end of April and Arsenal at the beginning of May before concluding things with games against Brighton and new faces Brentford.

Leeds United Premier League 2021-22 fixtures