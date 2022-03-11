Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch stated that he would have some sleepless nights to endure following his side's 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Thursday, admitting that the scope of his task is growing harder by the day.

The former RB Leipzig boss has overseen two losses in two games since he succeeded Marcelo Bielsa, leaving United only two points above the relegation zone and with as many as three games more played than their rivals.

That form has left them facing a major task to avoid the drop and, while Marsch vowed to stand tall amid the battle, he acknowledged that the challenge at hand remains a difficult one.

Article continues below

What has been said?

"I'm not afraid of the moment and the situation. In some ways I like having my back against the wall," the American stated in his post-match comments.

"This business is not about how good you are when you're good, it's about how good you are when it's really tough. Clearly we have a situation that is really tough.

"I'm not going to sleep a lot tonight, I can promise you that. But I will think carefully and make sure I regroup and help the team regroup, so on Sunday, we can put in a much better performance."

Marsch on 'stress'-heavy situation

With little to cheer about since the turn of the year, Marsch admitted that he also did not grasp the scope of the club's concerns over relegation back to the Championship, adding that their own expectations may be weighing them down.

"I underestimated the stress of the moment from the players' perspective," he added. "But it was clear from the beginning we lacked confidence and aggression in the match.

"I've heard a lot about the Elland Road crowd and I thought it was fantastic from the beginning. But I also could see the players want to do so well so badly for each other and for the club and fans, that it brings more pressure and stress onto their shoulders."

The bigger picture

Having delivered a top-half finish in their first season back in the Premier League last term, the Whites face a tough battle to survive this time, with only rock-bottom Norwich suffering from a worse goal difference.

It makes Sunday's clash with Dean Smith's Canaries a must-win, as will their subsequent game with Watford.

If Leeds are to go down, the club will likely face a heavy rebuilding project, with star talents such as England midfielder Kalvin Phillips and Brazil international Raphinha likely to spark a slew of big-name exits.

Further reading