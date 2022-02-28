Leeds appoint Marsch as new manager after Bielsa dismissal
Dan Bernstein
Getty Images
Leeds have announced the hire of Jesse Marsch on Monday after the weekend dismissal of Marcelo Bielsa.
Marsch, born in the United States, last coached at RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.
Leeds are just two points out of the Premier League relegation zone and have played more matches than two of the clubs below them.
More to come...