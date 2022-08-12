Lecce vs Inter: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

Inter start their Serie A campaign with a test away from home

Inter Milan will travel to the Stadio Via del mare to take on newly promoted side Lecce to start their Serie A campaign on Saturday.

Lecce sealed a top-flight berth after becoming Serie B champions last season. In their first match they face a stern test against a Inter side who will be looking to reclaim the Scudetto after finishing on the second spot to eternal rivals AC Milan in the previous season.

However, Simone Inzaghi led the side to the Supercoppa Italiana and the Coppa Italia titles beating Juventus on both occasions. But their recent form has not been up to the mark as they have won just once in five pre-season matches and have conceded 10 goals. Manager of Lecce, Marco Baroni, would be licking his lips to take on Inter at this juncture when they are yet to hit top gear.

Lecce vs Inter date & kick-off time

Game Lecce vs Inter Date August 14 Kick-off 19:45 BST, 14:45 ET

How to watch Lecce vs Inter on TV & live stream online?

The Serie A contest will be broadcast in the United Kingdom on BT Sport 1 and made available to stream live through BT Sport app.

BT Sport packages start from and are available from bt.com/buy/sport. You can also access BT Sport without a subscription using their £25 Monthly Pass.

Where in the United States fans can watch the game on CBS Sports.

Inter squad and team news

Inter have added some fresh blood in the summer such as Romelu Lukaku, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Kristjan Asllani, Raoul Bellanova, and goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Inzaghi is likely to stick to his 3-5-2 formation with Lautaro Martinez linking up with Lukaku up front. However, it is expected that 38-year-old- veteran shot stopper Samir Handanovic will keep his place between the sticks, despite the arrival of Onana. He could be shielded by a three-man backline of Milan Skriniar, Stefan De Vrij, and Alessandro Bastoni.

Whereas in midfield it is likely that Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, and Marcelo Brozovic could slot in.

Position Players Goalkeepers Alex Cordaz, Samir Handanovic, Andre Onana. Defenders Alessandro Bastoni, Raoul Bellanova, Matteo Darmian, Stefan de Vrij, Dalbert, Federico Dimarco, Denzel Dumfries, Milan Skriniar, Mattia Zanotti. Midfielders Lucien Agoume, Kristjan Asllani, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Cesare Casadei, Matias Fonseca, Roberto Gagliardini, Jacopo Gianelli, Robin Gosens, Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Forwards Joaquin Correa, Edin Dzeko, Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez, Eddie Salcedo.

Lecce squad team news

Lecce have signed Federico Di Francesco in the summer to replace Massimo Coda, who was the top scorer of Serie B for the previous two seasons.

They have also roped in Lorenzo Colombo from AC MIlan, Kristoffer Askildsen and Wladimiro Falcone from Sampdoria. To sum up they have made 13 new signings in their bid to stay afloat after gaining promotion to Serie A.

Baroni prefers to set his team up in a 4-3-3 formation and should stick to this formation while they take on one of the most formidable sides in Serie A. All eyes will be on Gabriel Steffeza and Di Francesco in attack, especially on the former as he was instrumental in propelling Lecce to the top flight with 14 goals and six assists.