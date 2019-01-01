Learning Spanish 'a priority' for Trippier as he acclimatises to life at Atletico Madrid

Trippier follows in the footsteps of a clutch of UK stars in taking the La Liga plunge, with many of them criticized for failing to learn Spanish

Kieran Trippier says he has made it his priority to learn Spanish in order to integrate fully with his new teammates.

The full-back left to join Diego Simeone’s side earlier in the summer, bringing to an end a four-year stay in north London during which he helped Spurs to three top-four finishes and last season’s final.

The 30-year-old follows in the footsteps of a clutch of homegrown Premier League stars in taking the plunge, with many of them criticized for failing to invest in learning the language.

Article continues below

outcast Gareth Bale was panned this week by former Real boss John Toshack for not using Spanish in interviews, with the 70-year-old calling his countryman’s behaviour “an insult to” to his teammates.

But Trippier appears determined not to go down the same path, promising that mastering the language is at the top of his list of priorities.

"My priority is to speak Spanish,” he told ESPN. “I want to be involved with the players and the coach, to understand more.

"I've got a teacher in Madrid and it's five days a week for two hours a day so maybe in a month or two, we can have this interview speaking Spanish."

It comes days after Toshack, who managed Real during two spells in the 1990’s, launched an extraordinary radio rant against Bale as the player fights to be allowed to leave the Bernabeu.

“It saddens and sickens me,” Toshack told BBC 5Live. “Come out Gareth, do an interview, speak yourself.

“You’ve been there for six or seven years now, you don’t speak the language. That’s an insult to the people you are working for.”

Earlier in July, new signing Aaron Ramsey began his first press conference in Turin by addressing journalists in Italian.

Ramsey agreed a deal to swap for back in February, giving him a head start on swatting up on his language skills ahead of the new season.

Not all UK exports have shown such willing after touching down overseas; in 2012, former player Joey Barton was ridiculed after speaking English in a heavily affected French accent to reporters during a loan spell at Marseilles.