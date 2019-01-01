Lazio vs Juventus: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Juve are seeking to continue their dominant start to 2019 by beating a side hopeful of reaching the Champions League next season

Juventus have not missed a beat since returning to competitive action following the winter break and on Sunday will face Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico as they chase a fourth successive win to begin 2019.

Last weekend, Juve overwhelmed Chievo 3-0 to maintain their nine-point advantage at the summit of the Serie A standings.

Lazio, meanwhile, are still in the hunt for fourth place but went down 2-1 against Napoli last weekend, finishing with 10 men as Francesco Acerbi was sent off.

Game Lazio vs Juventus Date Sunday, January 27 Time 7:30pm GMT / 2:30pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game will be available to watch on Rai Italia America and for streaming on the ESPN+ channel.

US TV channel Online stream Rai Italia America ESPN+

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be streamed on Eleven Sports 2.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A Eleven Sports 2

Squads & Team News

Position Lazio players Goalkeepers Strakosha, Proto, Guerrieri Defenders Wallace, Radu, Bastos, Caceres, Lukaku, Durmisi, Flippini, Patric, Basta Midfielders Badelj, Lucas, Milinkovic-Savic, Berisha, Murgia, Paolo, Cataldi, Jordao, Lulic, Alberto, Morrison Forwards Correa, Neto, Immobile, Caicedo

Suspensions hit Lazio in the form of Adam Marusic and Francesco Acerbi, while Luiz Felipe is ruled out.

Dusan Basta is ineligible.

Jordan Lukaku was set to move to Newcastle but the move has collapsed, while there are reports that Martin Caceres could be on his way back to Juventus.

Possible Lazio starting XI: Strakosha; Bastos, Wallace, Radu; Parolo, Alberto, Licas, Milinkovic-Savic, Lulic; Joaquin; Immobile

Position Juventus players Goalkeepers Szczesny, Pinsoglio, Perin Defenders De Sciglio, Chiellini, Benatia, Bonucci, Rugani, Sandro Midfielders Pjanic, Matuidi, Can, Bentancur, Bernardeschi, Spinazzola, Khedira Forwards Ronaldo, Dybala, Costa, Mandzukic, Kean

Juventus are still without Juan Cuadrado and Andrea Barzagli because of injury.

There are a string of doubtful players ahead of this encounter, including Miralem Pjanic, who hopes to return to the squad after suspension.

Question marks are also hovering over Mehdi Benatia, Joao Cancelo, Sami Khedira and Mario Mandzukic.

Possible Juventus starting XI: Szczesny; De Sciglio, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Can, Bentancur, Matuidi; Douglas Costa, Ronaldo, Dybala

Betting & Match Odds

Juventus are favourites to win this match, with bet365 offering them at a price of 10/11. Lazio can be backed at 16/5, while a draw is 5/2.

Match Preview

Juventus have started 2019 in the imperious fashion that has come to be expected of the seven-time reigning Serie A champions over the last decade.

After progressing in the Coppa Italia with a 2-0 win over Bologna, they won the Supercoppa Italiana in Saudi Arabia by beating AC Milan 1-0. Last weekend, they returned to Serie A action and immediately back in the groove as they beat Chievo 3-0 thanks to goals from Douglas Costa, Emre Can and Daniele Rugani.

One man who was not quite himself, however, was Cristiano Ronaldo, who missed a penalty during the first half of that match.

With the media clamouring to find imperfections in a team that has won 18 of their 20 fixtures to date this season, the Portuguese’s squandered opportunity was naturally pounced up and questioned.

“In the first half, he was rushing too much to find the net. In the second part of the match, when he played easier football, he had two or three good goal occasions,” head coach Massimiliano Allegri explained.

“I don't think this is the first time that Ronaldo misses a penalty in his career. The most important thing is that the team won the game at the end.”

The Portuguese has, however, had greater issues to deal with this week as he was handed a suspended prison sentence on Tuesday and hit with a €19 million (£17m/$22m) fine for tax fraud. With the case no longer lingering over him, he and his club will hope he returns to the form that has seen him score 14 Serie A goals this season.

Certainly, it would be timely against a dangerous Lazio side who pushed second-place Napoli all the way a week ago.

Just two points short of fourth, the capital club are stalking a Champions League spot next season but have been given the hardest possible start to 2019.

“Juventus are very strong, but luckily there will be many people supporting us and we’ve been able to beat them in recent seasons,” striker Ciro Immobile has said of his team’s chances at the weekend.

“If we give something extra and have a bit of luck, it can be done.”