Lazio coach Inzaghi eager to see Serie A resume

The manager's side are just one point behind Juventus in the chase for the Scudetto

Simone Inzaghi is eager to restart the season amid the coronavirus pandemic after his side's "extraordinary" progress this season.

Lazio were just a point behind leaders , with both having played 26 games, when the campaign was suspended in March due to the spread of Covid-19.

Inzaghi hopes the season can get back underway, with a decision set to be made on Thursday.

Article continues below

More teams

"We are happy to start again. It is the wish that we finish the championship in favour of all the people who work in football and for the fans," the Lazio head coach told Rai 2 on Sunday.

"The prerequisites are there. We coaches have all felt we want to start again safely.

"Regardless of the ranking, before the pandemic we were doing something extraordinary."

The is the only one of Europe's top five leagues to restart, while is set to resume next month, has been cancelled and the Premier League is also bidding to get back underway.

Inzaghi is hopeful over Serie A, even if a positive case of coronavirus is found at a club.

"In our sports centres, we are in total safety, there are distances, we are checked every day. From tomorrow, we will return to group training," he said.

"There is a desire to start again. A positive in the team? I don't know, it hasn't happened yet. We are waiting for the protocol to understand what to do.

"As did, we hope to start again. Once a case is found, the subject will be isolated and the game should be played back at least a week later."

Thursday's meeting is set to prove decisive as the Italian government, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and Serie A representatives are set to discuss the season's future.

"I believe that we will be in good condition next Thursday to have all the data available, with respect to the evolution of the health emergency, in order to be able to decide if and when Serie A will restart. May 28 is the date by which we will make a decision," said Italian Minister of Sport Vincenzo Spadafora.

Teams began individualised training sessions at their facilities in early May before resuming group training last week after being cleared by Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.