Lautaro's agent confirms talks with 'many clubs' amid Barcelona and Real Madrid interest

The Nerazzurri striker is in high demand with his management admitting that discussions about his future have started

star Lautaro Martinez's agent has admitted talks have began with other clubs about the future of his client amid interest from giants and .

The 22-year-old centre forward has come of age at the San Siro this season, scoring 16 goals in all competitions after failing to reach double figures the previous campaign.

Lautaro's fast development has attracted interest from Europe's biggest clubs and the player's representative Beto Yaque has revealed discussions are ongoing about his future.

"It is said that Barcelona and Real Madrid want him, but it has no effect on him," Yaque said about Lautaro to Radio La Plata. "Others players would not sleep at night.

"He never calls me to ask if the rumours are true or false, he is focused on the present and his work.

"We talked to many people, however, nothing more happened. For now, those who call me are not club leaders. There is nothing formal or serious.

"It is a dream [for Martinez] to be one of the most coveted players on the market. But nothing special is happening to him. The only thing he wants is to play and score.

"His constant growth has meant that the best teams in the world watch him carefully. We hope that his work will be rewarded as it deserves."

Lautaro has found the back of the net 11 times in to help Inter be a contender for the championship - as they sit one point behind leaders after 26 games played.

He also impressed on the European stage - scoring five goals in six matches - but he wasn't able to prevent the Nerazzurri crashing out of the group stage and into the .

With Lautaro constantly linked with a move to Camp Nou, Barcelona legend Rivaldo believes his former club should focus on ready-made players, as the international still needs to develop.

"I think that [Lautaro] needs to keep developing and gaining experience," Rivaldo told Betfair.

“He's already a valuable player for Inter, and could become a top player in the future, but he's not ready for Barca."