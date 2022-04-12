Who is Laura Georges? Former France international who is now BBC World Cup pundit

Laura Georges has appeared as pundit on the BBC during the World Cup after a 17-year playing career which ended in 2018.

Secretary General of the France Football Federation Laura Georges has appeared as a pundit on the BBC during their World Cup coverage. She enjoyed a 17-year playing career which started when she was just 17, and lead to her to playing for some of Europe's biggest club.

An extremely knowledgeable analyst providing great insight into the game - especially French football - GOAL brings you all you need to know about Georges.

Who is Laura Georges?

Date of Birth: August 20, 1984 Place of Birth Le Chesnay, France France caps (goals): 188 (7) Position: Centre-back

Georges is a former footballer who used to play centre-back for France.

She started her career aged 12 at PSG, spending six years in the academy before moving to CNFE Clairefontaine. She spent a year there, before moving back to PSG, where she was promoted to the first team. She made 19 appearances, scoring one goal, before moving to Boston College.

She majored in marketing and played for the college soccer team, Boston College Eagles. She made 13 appearances in her first year, and in her second year, despite missing games due to representing France at international level, she was named in the All-ACC first team and also earned third-team All-America honors from the NSCAA.

In her third year, Georges was named in the conference first team for a second consecutive time and named ACC Defensive player of the year. She was also runner-up in the Hermann Trophy.

She returned to France, signing for Olympique Lyonnais. She featured in 18 matches as Lyon went unbeaten in the league and the Challenge de France, where they beat PSG in the final.

They retained the title the following season, reaching the semi-finals of both the domestic cup and the Champions League.

In the 2009-10 season, she was given the captain's armband as Lyon won their fourth consecutive title. They lost the Champions League on penalties that season, but made up for the heartbreak a season late, winning the trophy for the first time.

In 2013 she signed for PSG, before moving to Bayern Munich in 2017 where she only made one appearance.

She represented France at eight major tournaments, including three World Cups, four European Championships and one Olympic Games.

How many international caps does Laura Georges have?

Georges represented her nation 188 times throughout her career. She scored seven goals, including one at the 2011 World Cup and two in the 2012 Olympic Games as she helped take France to fourth place.

When did Laura Georges retire from football?

Georges retired from professional football in May 2018, one year before France hosted the Women's World Cup.

In an interview at the time with France Football she said: "Making the decision to end my career one year before a home World Cup is not easy, but I was lucky enough to play in three of them."

She took on her role as Secretary General of the French Football Federation immediately, with a particular focus on improving women's refereeing.