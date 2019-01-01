Lampard inspiring English coaches as well as Chelsea youth - Cole

The Blues boss is motivating the next generation of talent on and off the pitch, according to his former team-mate

Frank Lampard has promoted several academy graduates ahead of the new season, but Carlton Cole thinks that he is also inspiring English coaches now that he has been hired at former club .

Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Reece James have all been promoted to the first team as Lampard deals with a transfer ban next season and implements a new vision at Stamford Bridge involving players from Cobham Training Centre.

He is also the only English manager at a top-six club and he is using a predominantly English coaching staff including club men like Jody Morris, Joe Edwards and Eddie Newton.

Article continues below

Cole is a former team-mate of Lampard's for and Chelsea and has recently begun working for West Ham, coaching the Under-16s this season.

The former forward is willing Lampard to be a success to open up further opportunities for English coaches at the top of the Premier League.

"It shows how far we have come that he got the chance," Cole told Goal at the finals of the #BetRegret Cup, part of the nation’s largest safer gambling campaign. "Hopefully they do us justice! Otherwise, no one is going to touch an English footballer again saying that went wrong!

"He has already done well at Derby, almost getting promoted. I am happy with how it worked for him. I always knew he would be a manager. It is in the blood. You could see it when you played with him. He studied the game a lot.

"He is very intelligent, I mean very intelligent. When you talk to him, you often find you come away having learned something. That’s why it is a perfect job for him. It is at a great time. There is less pressure because he can’t buy, but he has got the players."

Cole was also full of praise for those who Lampard has surrounded himself with, including Morris, who the former England international says will be vital in helping Lampard develop Chelsea's young stars.

"He has Jody Morris next to him as his assistant to help with the youth. The boys absolutely love Jody," he said.

"It has just come at the right time. He has a year cushion and then he will be judged. You can’t judge him too harshly this year but, hopefully, he still does well. He can learn in that first year.

"I do not doubt that he will do well. He is a top man, I love him as a person and he has a great backroom staff. You can’t get relegated with that team. It is just about getting the right chemistry with the young boys being added in.

"For Jody, you have to understand that the kids absolutely love him. He has an affinity with them. He has won stuff with them. He knows them inside out. To be coaching the first team just shows you there is a pathway not just for players but coaches too.

"Dream big, you never know, but it could be you who gets there. That's why I have started my career to achieve a lot. Hopefully, in four or five years I will progress. I want to learn and be up there like they are. I see the hard work and graft they have put in, so I am definitely going to take a leaf out of his book."

Cole is preparing to get his UEFA B Licence alongside former Hammer Paul Konchesky. He is learning from the likes of Jack Collison, Kevin Keen, Gerard Prenderville and Harry Watling as he bids to make a success of his first steps into coaching.

Cole was speaking from the final of the #BetRegret Cup, part of the UK’s largest safer gambling campaign. Teams from across the UK have been battling it out throughout the summer, which culminated at the national final at Powerleague Shoreditch on August 4. Bet Regret is that immediate sinking feeling you get when you place a bet you know you shouldn’t have, for example when you’re bored, drunk or chasing losses.