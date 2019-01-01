Lampard hailed by Redknapp: The best young players will want to join Chelsea now

The former Tottenham boss has not been surprised by the impact made by the Blues manager and explains how he was also a role model in his playing days

Harry Redknapp thinks that will now be able to attract the best young talent in football after Frank Lampard's implementation of a youth-first policy at Stamford Bridge.

The likes of Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori have been first-team regulars under Lampard and have impressed as the Blues find themselves in third place in the Premier League table.

Chelsea have also given debuts to Reece James, Billy Gilmour, Tino Anjorin, Marc Guehi and Ian Maatsen this season, and Redknapp believes that approach of promoting youth will mean other young stars of the future will want to join the club.

Article continues below

"The young kids now in football will think 'hang on, this is the club to come to. We get the chance here'. That's important. At some clubs, if you were a great schoolboy player I would say it isn't worth going there because they never play the kids," Redknapp told Goal at Sportsmail's A Pint with Piers Morgan with Harry Redknapp, Peter Crouch and Martin Keown.

"Chelsea do, it has changed. If you are a superstar youngster at school level and a lot of clubs including Chelsea want you, then you go to Stamford Bridge because you get a chance here. I think he [Lampard] gives confidence to the young kids coming in. They have got loads of great kids at Chelsea."

The west London club have made a flying start to the 2019-20 season and, despite Lampard's lack of experience managing at the highest level, Redknapp had no doubts that he was going to be a success.

"It has been fantastic. I had no doubts he was going to be a success," he added. "He is such a clever boy, he was a great player, he was the best trainer, the best professional I have ever met in my life. I have never seen anyone I worked with come a million miles close to him on the training ground.

"I worked with some great players but with training, I never saw anyone like him. Every single day, out there practising extra things after training. It was incredible. The players at Chelsea have only got to look at him and see that he is a true legend at the club.

"The goals, the way he played and trained. The kids look at him and see that he has done everything. I had no doubts that he would come in and be brilliant. The most important thing as a manager is to have good players and get the best out of them. That's what he has done.

"He has gone in and seen the kids. He had Mount and Tomori with him at Derby. He knows them. He knew Tammy Abraham. He knew he was good enough. [Olivier] Giroud can't get in the team and he still plays for , the world champions.

"Tomori has got pace, he looks a really good player. Frank is not picking players on their reputations. He is picking them on their merits. It is good to see the kids coming through. It is like when Frank came through. I am enjoying it and I think the fans are enjoying it as well.

"It is fantastic. I follow every result and I like to get there and watch them play when I can."