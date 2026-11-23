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Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has admitted he may be forced to rethink his side's penalty-taking order following a high-profile miss in La Liga. While the Blaugrana eventually secured all three points, a wasted opportunity from 12 yards has sparked a debate over who should lead the hierarchy between Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.

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Yamal drags spot-kick wide during chaotic Camp Nou thriller

Barcelona endured a nightmare opening at Camp Nou on Sunday as Canada internationals Tajon Buchanan and Tani Oluwaseyi struck inside seven minutes to put Villarreal two goals ahead. The reigning Spanish champions created plenty of openings in response, but failed to capitalise when Lamine Yamal won a first-half penalty.

Stepping up himself, the 19-year-old dragged his effort wide of the target. That costly error marked Yamal's third missed spot-kick for his club in 2026, immediately raising scrutiny over why Raphinha was overlooked for the responsibility.

Flick admits spot-kick hierarchy could shift toward Raphinha

Speaking to reporters after the final whistle, Flick revealed that his players currently decide penalty duties on the pitch. However, the German coach hinted he may step in and hand the role to Raphinha following Yamal's latest miss.

"They are decided on the pitch. Maybe I have to think to change it, I am not sure," Flick told reporters after the game. "I will speak with [Raphinha and Yamal] to see how we manage it in the future. Both of them are able to score penalties, but we have to think how we want to manage that in the future."

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Second-half blitz preserves Barca's La Liga advantage

Despite the first-half frustration, Barcelona roared back after the interval with three goals in a devastating 10-minute spell to claim a 3-2 victory. That result made it 12 wins from 13 La Liga outings this season, restoring their three-point cushion over Real Madrid at the summit.

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Reflecting on the dramatic turnaround, Flick pointed to early sloppiness before praising his squad's tactical discipline after the break.

"When you see the first 10 minutes, we don't start so good," he explained. "We took too long with the ball, made two mistakes and they scored two goals.

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"The reaction was unbelievable. I think also in the first half it was top. In the first half we create a lot of chances, the big opportunity with the penalty. In the second half, we looked what we want to do better: better structure, a clear structure. If we play like this, the opponent gets tired. We scored, I think three goals in 10 minutes, it was amazing."

Champions League trip to Baku awaits in-form Blaugrana

Barcelona have little time to dwell on their penalty dilemma as their focus shifts immediately to European action. Flick's men face a demanding long-haul journey to Baku to take on Sabah FK in the Champions League on Wednesday.

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Carrying strong domestic momentum into midweek, Flick now faces a quick turnaround to settle the spot-kick hierarchy between Yamal and Raphinha before continental duties resume.