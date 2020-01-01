'Gerard Nus has been fantastic' - NorthEast United midfielder Lalengmawia pleased with his progression

Lalengmawia is satisfied with his progression this season after becoming ISL's youngest ever captain...

Former head coach Robert Jarni had said that the 20-year-old midfielder Lalengmawia, part of the U17 team which participated in the 2017 U17 World Cup, was one of the top three midfielders in .

The defensive midfield talent, who impressed under the Croatian last season, has continued his development this season as well. He recently became the youngest player to be named captain in the league and the Highlanders boss Gerard Nus has also praised the youngster recently, saying he expects a lot of good things from the player.

"It’s been a good progression. All the hard work is paying off and I hope to continue doing well for myself and for the team," Lalengmawia told Goal.

He has started six out of seven games NorthEast has played and has become a key player for Nus alongside Khassa Camara in the centre of the midfield.

"For any player, game time is always important. It boosts your confidence and there are so many things that you can learn by getting to play and being in the midst of things.

"Gerard Nus has been fantastic and is always motivating us. This helps us on the pitch. My role in midfield is similar to what I did last season," the former midfielder explained.

It is difficult for footballers to play amid a pandemic while staying inside a bio-bubble for several months. For a 20-year-old, it could be a monumental task but Lalengmawia is passing time by playing games on his Playstation. NorthEast United have struggled to compete for the playoffs in the last few seasons and ISL's youngest ever captain is hopeful that things will soon fall into place.

"I don’t want to dwell on the past, but we wish to take it a match at a time and give our best. Everything else will fall in place.

"Staying inside a bio-bubble is difficult no doubt but we have to adapt to the circumstances. At least getting to play football brings a smile to our face. I mostly pass my time by playing on the PlayStation," he said.

The Highlanders lie fourth on the league table with 10 points from seven matches.