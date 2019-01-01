African All Stars

Lago Junior equals Oscar Plano's unwanted LaLiga record as Deportivo Alaves beat Real Mallorca

Last updated
Comments()
Getty
The 28-year-old has written his name in the wrong side of Spanish topflight’s history book as the Vermilion's continued their poor run on Sunday
Lago Junior got an undesirable LaLiga record as Real Mallorca’s struggles continued following their 2-0 defeat to Deportivo Alaves.

With the game heading for a stalemate at Mendizorrotza, Junior tripped Tomas Pina in his goal area, and VAR replays confirmed that it was a penalty.

In the process, the Ivorian equalled Oscar Plano’s feat of being the second forward to concede two penalties in a single season.

Lucas Perez converted the ensuing kick after sending goalkeeper Manolo Reina the wrong way in the 76th minute.

A disorganised Mallorca backline ensured that Joselu sealed victory four minutes to fulltime after getting a pass from Oliver Burke.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

Junior and Ghana’s Iddrisu Baba were replaced in the 77th minute by Aridai Cabrera and Abdon respectively, while Baba Rahman was not listed by manager Vicente Moreno.

Mubarak Wakaso was on parade from start to finish despite getting cautioned by referee Carlos Grande in the 27th minute.

Mallorca are 19th in Spain’s elite division with four points having secured just a win in seven fixtures this season. They welcome Espanyol to Estadi de Son Moix, Palma in their next tie on October 6.

 

Close