LAFC vs San Jose: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

LAFC will look to maintain their strong form when they welcome the San Jose Earthquakes to town this weekend in an MLS encounter at Banc of California Stadium.

This is the first meeting of the 2022 season between these teams, but the sides did face off three times in 2021, with San Jose edging two and LAFC taking the other.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), MLS matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream TUDN fubo TV (try for free)

Team news & rosters

Position LAFC roster Goalkeepers Crepeau, Romero, McCarthy Defenders Escobar, Murillo, Segura, Fall, Palacios, Traore, Hollingshead, Ibeagha, Leone, Kim, Henry, Gaines Midfielders Sanchez, Ginella, Cifuentes, Rodriguez, Duenas, Acosta Forwards Blessing, Arango, Vela, Tajouri-Shradi, Torres, Opoku, Jennings, Musovski

Sat at the top of the Western Conference, Los Angeles look every inch the frontrunner for the MLS Cup come the close of the year.

A derby defeat in the U.S. Open Cup to the LA Galaxy may have shaken their faith a tad though, presenting a prime chance for them to come undone again.

Predicted LAFC starting XI: Crepeau; Fall, Murillo, Ibeagha, Palacios; Ginella, Sanchez, Cifuentes; Opoku, Arango, Musovski.

Position San Jose roster Goalkeepers Marcinkowski, Bersano, Ochoa Defenders Marie, Nathan, Beason, Thompson, Agren, Lopez, Walls, Calvo Midfielders Remedi, Salinas, Chofis, Yueill, Skahan, Gregus, Asomani, Haji, Richmond, Fuentes, Tsakiris, Monteiro, Judson Forwards Espinoza, Ebobisse, Bouda, Kikanovic, Cowell

It has been far from a classic campaign for the Earthquakes, but where there is a will, there is a way - and there are plenty of miles left to go in the season.

A U.S. Open Cup exit, like their hosts, however shows that they have plenty of work still to do to get on the right path.

Predicted San Jose starting XI: Marcinkowski; Marie, Agren, Calvo, Beason; Remedi, Espinoza, Yueill, Monteiro, Cowell; Ebobisse.

Last five results

LAFC results San Jose results LA Galaxy 3-1 LAFC (May 25) Sacramento 2-0 San Jose (May 25) Columbus Crew 0-2 LAFC (May 21) San Jose 1-1 Sporting Kansas City (May 22) LAFC 1-2 Austin FC (May 18) San Jose 3-2 Portland Timbers (May 18) Colorado Rapids 2-0 LAFC (May 14) Vancouver Whitecaps 3-3 San Jose (May 14) LAFC 2-0 Portland Timbers (May 10) Seattle Sounders 2 (9)-(10) 2 San Jose (May 6)

Head-to-head