LAFC vs New York Red Bulls: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
LAFC will be readying themselves for a fight when they welcome the New York Red Bulls to California in an MLS encounter this weekend.
The two teams sit at or near the summit of their respective conferences and could well play out a dress rehearsal for an ultimate MLS Cup clash later this year in the postseason.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|LAFC vs New York Red Bulls
|Date
|June 26, 2022
|Times
|3:00 pm ET, 12:00 pm PT
|Stream
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|ABC
Team news & rosters
|Position
|LAFC roster
|Goalkeepers
|Crepeau, Romero, McCarthy
|Defenders
|Escobar, Murillo, Segura, Fall, Palacios, Traore, Hollingshead, Ibeagha, Leone, Kim, Henry, Gaines
|Midfielders
|Sanchez, Ginella, Cifuentes, Rodriguez, Duenas, Acosta
Forwards
|Blessing, Arango, Vela, Tajouri-Shradi, Torres, Opoku, Jennings, Musovski
A 1-1 draw with Champions League holders Seattle has not done much to check LAFC's momentum, and they remain the team to beat in the Western Conference.
But this cross-country clash brings a different kind of test for the Californian outfit to weather - and they'll hope that they can pull through, particularly following the news of their capture of Italy legend Girogio Chiellini and Wales international star Gareth Bale.
Predicted LAFC starting XI: Crepeau; Palacios, Ibeagha, Murillo, Hollingshead; Sanchez, Cifuentes, Acosta; Rodriguez, Arango, Opoku
|Position
|NYRB roster
|Goalkeepers
|Coronel, Meara, Marcucci
|Defenders
|Monzón, Reyes, Edwards, D. Nealis, S. Nealis, Harper, Pendant, Long, Tolkin, Castillo
|Midfielders
|Amaya, Morgan, Yearwood, Carmona, Fernandez, Cásseres Jr., Castellano, Clark, Sserwadda, Luquinhas, Estrella, Edelman
|Forwards
|Klimala, Fletcher, Ngoma, Ryan, Sow, Barlow, Wright-Phillips
With just their cross-town rivals topping them out in the Eastern Conference heading into the weekend, the Red Bulls are very much looking the package this term.
Victory on the road would be a major statement of intent too - and they will know it, particularly after turning over Toronto the way they did last weekend.
Predicted NYRB starting XI: Coronel; Edwards, S. Nealis, Long; D. Nealis, Amaya, Casseres, Tolkin; Luquinhas, Morgan; Fernandez.
Last five results
|LAFC results
|NYRB results
|Seattle 1-1 LAFC (Jun 18)
|NYRB 2-0 Toronto (Jun 18)
|LAFC 3- San Jose Earthquakes (May 28)
|Charlotte 2-0 NYRB (Jun 11)
|LA Galaxy 3-1 LAFC (May 25)
|NYRB 4-1 D.C. United (May 28)
|Columbus Crew 0-2 LAFC (May 21)
|NYRB 3-1 Charlotte (May 25)
|LAFC 1-2 Austin FC (May 18)
|Inter Miami 2-0 NYRB (May 22)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|4/25/2021
|LAFC 3-2 NYRB
|5/4/2019
|NYRB 3-2 LAFC
|4/28/2018
|LAFC 2-3 NYRB
|5/14/2017
|NYRB 1-3 LAFC
|8/7/2016
|LAFC 2-2 NYRB