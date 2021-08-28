LAFC vs LA Galaxy: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The derby in the City of Angels could both reignite hopes of a postseason push for one - and scupper the fading hopes of the other

LA Galaxy and Los Angeles FC will have more than just local bragging rights at stake when they meet in MLS at Banc of California Stadium this weekend.

The derby in the City of Angels could both reignite hopes of a postseason push for one - and scupper the fading hopes of the other as August comes to a close.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

U.S. TV channel Online stream Fox fubo TV (7-day free trial)

Team news & rosters

Position LAFC roster Goalkeepers Sisniega, Romero Defenders Harvey, Traore, Segura, Fall, Palacios, Duenas, Quezada, Ibeagha, Blackmon, Leone, Farfan, Kim, Murillo, Gaines Midfielders Ginella, Cifuentes, Crisostomo, Rodriguez, Duke, Atuesta Forwards Blessing, Rossi, Vela, Musovski, Torres, Opoku, Jennings, Arango, Edwards

It's over a month since the Black and Gold last tasted victory, with their hopes of a playoff spot gradually fading as the season winds its way towards the autumn.

A raft of injuries - plus the MLS All-Star call-ups for Eduard Atuesta, Diego Rossi and Jesus David Murillo - means that Mamadou Fall could be in for a rare game as Bob Bradley, fresh from his own representative commitments, shuffles the pack.

Predicted LAFC starting XI: Romero; Farfan, Blackmon, Fall, Harvey; Blessing, Duke, Cifuentes; Rodriguez, Musovski, Edwards.

Position LA Galaxy roster Goalkeepers Bond, Cabral, Lopez, Von Steeg, Klinsmann Defenders Araujo, Williams, Coulibaly, Steres, Hamalainen, Villafana, Depuy, Acosta, Drack, Neal, Ferkranus, Fisher Midfielders Raveloson, Vazquez, Dos Santos, Kljestan, Lletget, Alvarez, Aguirre, Saldana, Harvey Forwards Grandsir, Cabral, Hernandez, Dunbar, Koreniuk, Zubak, Perez, Joveljic

Back-to-back losses have put the brakes on Greg Vanney's side's push for a Leagues Cup qualification place, but they very much remain in the hunt near the top of the Western Conference.

Oniel Fisher could be in line for a rare start after Jesus Arujo was on MLS All-Stars duty, while Sebastian Lletget will likely also miss out following the representative clash against the Liga MX All-Stars.

Predicted LA Galaxy starting XI: Bond; Fisher, Coulibaly, Williams, Hamalainen; Raveloson, Harvey; Alvarez, Kljestan, Cabral; Joveljic.

Last five results

LAFC results LA Galaxy results Vancouver 2-1 LAFC (Aug 21) LA Galaxy 1–2 San Jose (Aug 20) Atlanta 1-0 LAFC (Aug 15) LA Galaxy 1–2 Colorado (Aug 17) San Jose 2-1 LAFC (Aug 8) Minnesota 0–1 LA Galaxy (Aug 14) LAFC 1-4 Sporting KC (Aug 4) LA Galaxy 1–1 Vancouver (Aug 8) LAFC 2-2 Minnesota (Jul 28) LA Galaxy 1–0 Real Salt Lake (Aug 4)

Head-to-head