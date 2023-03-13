LAFC join Bayern Munich in youth development project with MLS club gaining access to vast scouting network

LAFC have tied up with Bayern Munich to increase their scouting network and aid player development.

LAFC and Bayern Munich partner up

Venture will aid player development

Both clubs will hold equal shares in venture

WHAT HAPPENED? MLS Cup champions LAFC have announced that they have gotten into a partnership with Bavarian powerhouse Bayern Munich in an attempt to improve their current player development circuit. The partnership venture, called 'Red&Gold Football', will be set up in Munich and both clubs will have an equal shareholding in the venture.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The partnership would allow both clubs to tap into each other's scouting pools when necessary and also make possible a swap around of talents on a need-be basis. This would allow some of Bayern's youngsters to get some senior-level experience while giving Bayern a base in the North American circuit.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The transfer market is a big part of our business, and I think Bayern Munich sees great potential in MLS and LAFC and this pipeline of talent," LAFC general manager John Thorrington said to ESPN. "I think it enables us to go after a more mature player, but then when you back that all the way down into our academy it essentially widens our funnel and then also gives us far more opportunities to place players globally."Now for an academy kid to think that he can be the next Alphonso Davies, as a young player growing up in LA through our academy, who goes and plays in the Champions League for Bayern Munich, that's now a much more realistic vision and path for a kid like that. We are hoping to make that a well-worn path."

WHAT NEXT? For LAFC, this opportunity is a gold mine as they can tap into the immense potential of talent that Bayern's youth system holds over the globe. While for Bayern, this is an opportunity to tap into the almost untapped North American youth system and increase their presence in the United States.

