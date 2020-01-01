La Liga on US TV: How to watch Barcelona & Real Madrid matches

The Spanish top-flight continues with both Barcelona and Real Madrid looking to pick up maximum points this weekend

returns continues this weekend with some exciting games on offer and both and in action.

At the early stage of the season, Real Madrid sits at the top of the Spanish top-flight table, but just three points separate first and 10th as no team has had a 100 per cent start to the new campaign.

All this weekend's La Liga games can be watched on Fanatiz via their basic package.

How to watch Barcelona on US TV

Barcelona is playing catch-up in La Liga this season, having started two games later than most of the rest of the league, but has had an undefeated start to the 2020-21 campaign.

Ronald Koeman's team has two wins and one draw from the first three games and strengthened during the transfer window by adding defender Sergino Dest.

Dest became the first American to play for Barcelona in La Liga when he came off the bench against and will be hoping to play from the start this weekend as Koeman's side take on .

Getafe vs Barcelona can be streamed in the US through Fanatiz and kicks off at 12pm PT and 3pm ET.

How to watch Real Madrid on US TV

Real Madrid has played just four games so far this season, but still sit at the top of the table after picking up three wins and 10 points from the opening fixtures.

Goals from Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema secured a 2-0 road win over before the international break, moving Real Madrid above in the table.

Zinedine Zidane's reigning Spanish champions will be looking to pick up another three points this weekend with a home tie against Cadiz, who has performed above expectations so far and sit in ninth in the La Liga table.

Real Madrid vs Cadiz can be streamed in the US on Fanatiz via their basic package. and kicks off at 9:30am PT and 12:30pm ET.

La Liga matches on US TV this weekend

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel October 17 4am / 7am Granada vs Sevilla Fanatiz October 17 7am / 10am vs Fanatiz October 17 9:30am / 12:30pm Real Madrid vs Cadiz Fanatiz October 17 12pm / 3pm Getafe vs Barcelona Fanatiz October 18 3am / 6am vs Osasuna Fanatiz October 18 5am / 8am vs Levante Fanatiz October 18 7am / 10am vs Fanatiz October 18 9:30am / 12:30pm Deportivo vs Elche Fanatiz October 18 9:30am / 12:30pm vs Fanatiz October 18 12pm / 3pm Real Betis vs Fanatiz

Watch La Liga live on Fanatiz.