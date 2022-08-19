LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders: US TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Champions League holders make the trip down the West Coast - here's everything you need to know

The 2022 MLS season continues rumbling forward this week with another blockbuster clash, as LA Galaxy welcome Seattle Sounders to face them at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Both sides have fallen in the shadow of their great Western Conference rival LAFC when it has come to domestic success this term - but with just a point between them in a congested race for the postseason places, expect this to be a hammer-and-tongs affair between the pair.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders Date August 19, 2022 Times 10:00pm ET, 7:00pm PT Stream fubo TV (start with a free trial)

Position Galaxy roster Goalkeepers Bond, Sánchez, Klinsmann Defenders Araujo, Williams, Coulibaly, Zavaleta, Leerdam, Villafaña, DePuy, Neal, Lambe, Ferkranus, Gasper Midfielders Brugman, Raveloson, Vázquez, Delgado, Cabral, Grandsir, Kljestan, Álvarez , Aguirre, Saldaña , Edwards, Perez, Harvey Forwards Douglas Costa, Chicharito, Dunbar, Joveljić

While their crosstown rivals already might have the metaphorical etching tool out for the MLS Cup, the Galaxy are far com going quietly into the night - with a five-goal haul against the Whitecaps last time out showcasing their strength once again.

Against an out-of-form Seattle side, they may fancy their prospects of pulling off another victory this weekend too.

Predicted Galaxy starting XI: Bond; Araujo, Zavaleta, DePuy, Edwards; Cabral, Delgado, Kljestan, Grandsir; Chicharito, Vazquez.

Position Seattle roster Goalkeepers Frei, Thomas, Cleveland Defenders Arreaga, Nouhou, Ragen, Gómez, Cissoko, Medranda Midfielders João Paulo, Roldan, Lodeiro, Rusnak, Roldán, Baker-Whiting, Rowe, Léo Chú, Dobbelaere, Vargas, Leyva, Atencio, Teves Forwards Ruidíaz , Montero, Morris, Adeniran, Bruin, Ocampo-Chavez

Seattle might be the Champions League holders - but will their continental success cost one of MLS' finest heavyweights on the domestic front this term?

Just one win from their last five matches has caught them in yet another major rut away from their exploits in gathering the biggest prize - and they need to reverse their fortunes to stay in the hunt for a postseason place.

Predicted Seattle starting XI: Frei; A. Roldan, Gomez, Arreaga, Tolo; Rowe, Rusnak; C. Roldan, Lodeiro, Morris; Ruidiaz.

Last five results

Galaxy results Seattle results Galaxy 5-2 Vancouver (Aug 13) Seattle 1-2 Real Salt Lake (Aug 14) Sporting KC 4-2 Galaxy (Aug 6) Atlanta 2-1 Seattle (Aug 6) Dallas 1-0 Galaxy (Jul 30) Seattle 1-0 Dallas (Aug 2) Galaxy 2-0 Atlanta (Jul 24) LAFC 2-1 Seattle (Jul 29) Colorado 2-0 Galaxy (Jun 16) Seattle 2-1 Colorado (Jul 23)

