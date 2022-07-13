LA Galaxy vs San Jose: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This is the first meeting of the 2022 season between these teams, but the sides did face off three times in 2021

LA Galaxy will look to push deeper into the race for the postseason when they welcome the San Jose Earthquakes to town this week in an MLS encounter at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Watch LA Galaxy vs San Jose

This is the first time this season that these teams have met. They last played in August, with San Jose winning 2-1.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games LA Galaxy vs San Jose Date July 13, 2022 Times 10:00 pm ET, 7:00 pm PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), MLS matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV.

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream FOX Sports 1 fubo TV

Team news & rosters

Position LA Galaxy roster Goalkeepers Bond, Lopez, Klinsmann Defenders Araujo, Williams, Coulibaly, Villafana, DePuy, Ferkranus, Leerdam Midfielders Raveloson, Vazquez, Costa, Kljestan, Alvarez, Aguirre, Saldana, Perez, Harvey, Delgado Forwards Cabral, Grandsir, Chicharito, Dunbar, Edwards, Joveljic

The Galaxy are coming off of a 3-2 loss to LAFC on Friday. Samuel Grandsir and Rayan Raveloson each scored goals in the loss. Despite having more shots and shots on target and a higher time of possession, cross-town rivals LAFC pulled off the win.

So far this season, the Galaxy have eight wins through 18 matches. 27 points tie them with Minnesota and Nashville, but LA has the advantage in goal differential. Still, the battle for the playoff spots in the Western Conference is tight and Greg Vanney’s side need to get a win on Wednesday to maintain its position.

Last season, the Galaxy missed the playoffs.

Predicted LA Galaxy starting XI: Edwards, Williams, Coulibaly, Araujo, Grandsir, Raveloson, Delgado, Álvarez, Joveljic, Chicharito; Bond.

Position San Jose roster Goalkeepers Marcinkowski, Bersano, Ochoa Defenders Marie, Nathan, Beason, Thompson, Agren, Lopez, Walls, Calvo Midfielders Remedi, Salinas, Chofis, Yueill, Skahan, Gregus, Asomani, Haji, Richmond, Fuentes, Tsakiris, Monteiro, Judson Forwards Espinoza, Ebobisse, Bouda, Kikanovic, Cowell

The Earthquakes are coming off of a draw with Toronto in their last game, with Jeremy Ebobisse scoring in the first half. Toronto took the lead after goals in the 71st and 75th minutes, but Jack Skahan was able to level the match in stoppage time for a share of the points.

While the Earthquakes are mired down in the standings, they have two draws and a win in the last four matches, suggesting an uptick in form.

Overall, San Jose have four wins and seven draws through 18 matches. They have 19 points, the same number as Sporting KC despite playing two fewer matches. There’s a chance San Jose can get back in the playoff hunt if it can start stringing together some good performances.

Predicted San Jose starting XI: López, Beason, Nathan, Marie, Judson, Yueill, Kikanovic, Gregus, Espinoza, Ebobisse; Marcinkowski

Last five results

LA Galaxy results San Jose results LAFC 3-2 LA Galaxy (Jul 8) Toronto 2-2 San Jose (Jul 9) LA Galaxy 4-0 Montreal (Jul 4) San Jose 2–1 Chicago (Jul 3) LA Galaxy 2-3 Minnesota (Jun 29) Real Salt Lake 2-0 San Jose (Jun 18) LA Galaxy 1-2 Sacramento Republic (Jun 21) Nashville 0-0 San Jose (Jun 11) LA Galaxy 1-1 Portland (Jun 18) LAFC 3-2 San Jose (May 28)

Head-to-head