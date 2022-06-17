LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

It's a West Coast clash as these two sides go on the hunt for a crucial mid-season victory

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

The LA Galaxy will hope to inflict more misery upon the Portland Timbers when the pair meet in an MLS encounter this weekend.

Watch LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers on fuboTV (Try Now- Free Trial)

The visitors have gone three on the trot without victory, and face a tricky task avoiding a fourth in a row against their hosts in California.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers Date June 18, 2022 Times 5:00 pm ET, 2:00 pm PT Stream fubo TV (Try Now- Free Trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), MLS matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (Try Now- Free Trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream ESPN fubo TV (Try Now- Free Trial)

Team news & rosters

Position LA Galaxy roster Goalkeepers Bond, Lopez, Klinsmann Defenders Araujo, Williams, Coulibaly, Villafana, DePuy, Ferkranus, Leerdam Midfielders Raveloson, Vazquez, Costa, Kljestan, Alvarez, Aguirre, Saldana, Perez, Harvey, Delgado Forwards Cabral, Grandsir, Chicharito, Dunbar, Edwards, Joveljic

The Galaxy are seldom out of the mix when it comes to doing the business in MLS - and they'll back themselves to deliver another home performance for supporters to savor this weekend.

With the fresh news that their home city will host matches in the United 2026 World Cup, they will harbor hopes of celebrating in style.

Predicted LA Galaxy starting XI: Bond; Araujo, DePuy, Williams, Edwards; Raveloson, Delgado; Cabral, Alvarez, Grandsir; Chicharito.

Position Portland roster Goalkeepers Bingham, Sulte, Ivacic, Vom Steeg Defenders Van Rankin, Bravo, Zuparic, Rasmussen, McGraw, Bonilla, Mabiala Midfielders Blanco, Williamson, Fochive, D. Chara, Paredes, Y. Chara, Ayala, Tuiloma, Moreno, Loría, Griffith, Bodily Forwards Mora, Niezgoda, Gutiérrez, Ikoba, Asprilla, Fogaça

A 7-2 drubbing of Sporting Kansas City over a month ago seems a lifetime away for the Timbers, who have struggled to put a string of positive results together since.

Those defeats have been narrow affairs however, and they might just back themselves to break their bad luck on the road against their hosts in the City of Angels.

Predicted Portland starting XI: Ivacic; Rasmussen, Zuparic, Mabiala, Van Rankin; Y. Chara, Fochive, Paredes; Asprilla, Fogaca, Ikoba.

Last five results

LA Galaxy results Portland results LA Galaxy 4-1 Austin (May 29) Inter Miami 2-1 Portland (May 28) LA Galaxy 3-1 LAFC (May 25) Portland 0-2 Philadelphia (May 22) LA Galaxy 0-3 Houston (May 22) San Jose 3-2 Portland (May 18) Minnesota 1-1 LA Galaxy (May 18) Portland 7-2 Sporting Kansas City (May 14) LA Galaxy 1-3 Dallas (May 14) LAFC 2-0 Portland (May 10)

Head-to-head