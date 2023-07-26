LA Galaxy vs Leon: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Galaxy and Leon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wednesday's group stage of the Leagues Cup will have Leon visiting the Dignity Health Sports Park for a match against LA Galaxy, in what is the second and final group-stage game for the Mexicans. The visitors won the competition in 2021.

Watch the Leagues Cup live on Apple TV

While Leon played Vancouver Whitecaps in their season-opening last week, the hosts will begin play on Tuesday. On Friday, the two clubs faced off at BC Place, and regular time saw a 2-2 tie between the two teams. In the penalty shootout, Leon prevailed, winning 16-15.

Last Sunday's MLS match between the LA Galaxy and Vancouver Whitecaps ended in a 4-2 road loss for the LA Galaxy. After six games, it was their first loss across all competitions. They've received a third invitation to the Leagues Cup after participating in the first competition in 2019 and the friendly competition in 2022.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

LA Galaxy vs Leon kick-off time

Date: Jul 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park

LA Galaxy and Leon face off on Jul 26 at Dignity Health Sports Park. Kickoff is set for 10:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 7:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Leon online - TV channels & live streams

Team news & squads

LA Galaxy team news

The only injury concern in the LA Galaxy squad is Jonathan dos Santos, who has a calf injury. The Mexican remains doubtful for the trip to Charlotte. Starman Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez is likely to miss the rest of the season after having torn his ACL last month.

Galaxy possible XI: Klinsmann; Calegari, Zavaleta, Neal, Aude; Alvarez, Aguirre, Rosell, Edwards; Puig; Jovelic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Klinsmann, Bond, Micovic Defenders: Calegari, Zabaleta, Neal, Leerdan, Mavingana, Edwards, Coulibaly, Gaspar, Ferkanus Midfielders: Puig, Alvarez, Boyd, Brugman, Perez, Delgado, Rodriguez, Rosell, Saldana Forwards: Jovelic, Judd

Leon team news

Jesus Angulo has been Leon's best player so far on paper since the start of the Apertura and he should be part of the midfield in a 4-4-3 formation. Returning from an injury setback to come off the bench the last time out, Fidel Ambriz would likely start this game, despite having missed a penalty in the last game.

Leon possible XI: Cota; Tesillo, Frias, Barreiro; Moreno, Angulo, Rodriguez, Hernandez; Mena, Alvarado, Davila.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cota, Blanco Defenders: Frias, Barreiro, Bellon, Tesillo, P. Hernandez, Moreno, O. Rodriguez, Villa, Ramirez Midfielders: Colombatto, Ambriz, Romero, I. Rodriguez, Zamudio, Price, Angulo, Fernandez, Sanchez, Ibarra, Mena, E. Hernandez Forwards: Davila, Vinas, Rubio, Alvarado, Leon

Head-to-Head Record

These two sides have never played against each other. This will be the first time they will face each other.

Useful links