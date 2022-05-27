LA Galaxy vs Austin FC: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Both these sides have already met once this month, and now cross swords again as they aim to get one over the other

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

LA Galaxy will square off with Austin FC once more this season when the pair meet in an MLS encounter on Sunday.

Watch LA Galaxy vs Austin FC on fuboTV (try for free)

Both these sides have already met once this month, and now cross swords again as they aim to get one over the other.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games LA Galaxy vs Austin FC Date May 29, 2022 Times 6:00 pm ET, 3:00 pm PT Stream fubo TV (try for free)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), MLS matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream TUDN fubo TV (try for free)

Team news & rosters

Position LA Galaxy roster Goalkeepers Bond, Lopez, Klinsmann Defenders Araujo, Williams, Coulibaly, Villafana, DePuy, Ferkranus, Leerdam Midfielders Raveloson, Vazquez, Costa, Kljestan, Alvarez, Aguirre, Saldana, Perez, Harvey, Delgado Forwards Cabral, Grandsir, Chicharito, Dunbar, Edwards, Joveljic

Midweek success in the U.S. Open Cup has left Galaxy chasing silverware on multiple fronts, befitting their impressive run.

But they will need to be sharp to see off their visitors, who will come out cannons blazing.

Predicted LA Galaxy starting XI: Bond; Leerdham, Coulibaly, DePuy, Edwards; Raveloson, Delgado; Alvarez, Grandsir, Costa; Chicharito.

Position Austin roster Goalkeepers Stuver, Las, Tarbell Defenders Romana, Gabrielsen, Keller, Gallagher, Cascante, Kleemann, Kolmanic, Lima, Asensio Midfielders Valencia, Gil, Ring, Dominguez, Finlay, Fagundez, Jimenez, Stroud, Felipe, Wolff Forwards Djitte, Driussi, Hoesen, Redes, Urruti

Defeat to the Galaxy earlier this month will only drive Austin to push themselves for a comeback on the road this time around.

With a longer rest period than their hosts too, they may fancy their chances of springing the win.

Predicted Austin starting XI: Stuver; Lima, Cascante, Gabrielsen, Jimenez; Ring, Pereira; Valencia, Driussi, Fagundez; Urruti.

Last five results

LA Galaxy results Austin results LA Galaxy 3-1 LAFC (May 25) Austin 2-2 Orlando (May 22) LA Galaxy 0-3 Houston (May 22) LAFC 1-2 Austin (May 18) Minnesota 1-1 LA Galaxy (May 18) Real Salt Lake 2-1 Austin (May 14) LA Galaxy 1-3 Dallas (May 14) Austin 0-1 LA Galaxy (May 8) California Utd 2-3 LA Galaxy (May 11) Houston 1-3 Austin (Apr 30)

Head-to-head