LA Galaxy vs Austin FC: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
LA Galaxy will square off with Austin FC once more this season when the pair meet in an MLS encounter on Sunday.
Both these sides have already met once this month, and now cross swords again as they aim to get one over the other.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|LA Galaxy vs Austin FC
|Date
|May 29, 2022
|Times
|6:00 pm ET, 3:00 pm PT
|Stream
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), MLS matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|TUDN
Team news & rosters
|Position
|LA Galaxy roster
|Goalkeepers
|Bond, Lopez, Klinsmann
|Defenders
|Araujo, Williams, Coulibaly, Villafana, DePuy, Ferkranus, Leerdam
|Midfielders
|Raveloson, Vazquez, Costa, Kljestan, Alvarez, Aguirre, Saldana, Perez, Harvey, Delgado
|Forwards
|Cabral, Grandsir, Chicharito, Dunbar, Edwards, Joveljic
Midweek success in the U.S. Open Cup has left Galaxy chasing silverware on multiple fronts, befitting their impressive run.
But they will need to be sharp to see off their visitors, who will come out cannons blazing.
Predicted LA Galaxy starting XI: Bond; Leerdham, Coulibaly, DePuy, Edwards; Raveloson, Delgado; Alvarez, Grandsir, Costa; Chicharito.
|Position
|Austin roster
|Goalkeepers
|Stuver, Las, Tarbell
|Defenders
|Romana, Gabrielsen, Keller, Gallagher, Cascante, Kleemann, Kolmanic, Lima, Asensio
|Midfielders
|Valencia, Gil, Ring, Dominguez, Finlay, Fagundez, Jimenez, Stroud, Felipe, Wolff
Forwards
|Djitte, Driussi, Hoesen, Redes, Urruti
Defeat to the Galaxy earlier this month will only drive Austin to push themselves for a comeback on the road this time around.
With a longer rest period than their hosts too, they may fancy their chances of springing the win.
Predicted Austin starting XI: Stuver; Lima, Cascante, Gabrielsen, Jimenez; Ring, Pereira; Valencia, Driussi, Fagundez; Urruti.
Last five results
|LA Galaxy results
|Austin results
|LA Galaxy 3-1 LAFC (May 25)
|Austin 2-2 Orlando (May 22)
|LA Galaxy 0-3 Houston (May 22)
|LAFC 1-2 Austin (May 18)
|Minnesota 1-1 LA Galaxy (May 18)
|Real Salt Lake 2-1 Austin (May 14)
|LA Galaxy 1-3 Dallas (May 14)
|Austin 0-1 LA Galaxy (May 8)
|California Utd 2-3 LA Galaxy (May 11)
|Houston 1-3 Austin (Apr 30)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|5/8/2022
|Austin 0-1 LA Galaxy
|9/26/2021
|Austin 2-0 LA Galaxy
5/15/2021
LA Galaxy 2-0 Austin