Kylian Mbappe bemoans PSG 'shortcomings' after another season of Champions League failure

Kylian Mbappe has hit out at yet another season which ended in Champions League disappointment for Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG knocked out by Bayern at last-16

Fifth exit at that stage in seven seasons

Mbappe bemoans clubs "shortcomings"

WHAT HAPPENED? Europe's elite competition continues to be the bane of PSG's existence, as a poor start to this season's edition saw them emerge second from a group containing Benfica, Juventus and Maccabi Haifa. That standing set up a difficult round of 16 tie against six-time winners Bayern Munich - who blew the capital club away. Comfortable victories home and away sealed a 3-0 aggregate triumph, leaving PSG to exit at the last-16 stage for the fifth time in seven seasons.

WHAT THEY SAID: Mbappe, who came closest in the 2020 final against familiar foes Bayern, has bemoaned yet more failure this term, telling La Gazzetta dello Sport: "For a player like me, the goal is to win everything. And we knew that at PSG there were shortcomings that sooner or later we were going to end up paying for.

Mbappe added on the recent controversy surrounding his contract, which is due to expire next year, and reports claiming he is set to push for a move to Real Madrid this summer: "I didn't say I wanted to be sold to Real Madrid or want to leave, but only that I won't activate the option on the extra year. With PSG, there has never been any talk of a renewal."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As the Frenchman alludes to, there have been rumours linking him with a move away from Paris and to Madrid - who certainly know how to win a Champions League. Boasting a record 14 European crowns to their name, Real are in need of a long-term replacement for the recently departed Karim Benzema, who sealed a move to Saudi champions Al-Ittihad last week. To do that, though, Los Blancos will need PSG to put Mbappe up for market, as the player is seemingly insistent he won't force a move.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? If that is the case, Madrid would be happy to part with up to €200 million (£171m/$216m) for the 24-year-old, despite him having just a year left on his contract. Despite Mbappe's stance that he doesn't want to leave just yet, the transfer saga looks to set to dominate yet another summer window.