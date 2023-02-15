Kylian Mbappe has no 'regrets' over rushing back from injury for PSG as he issues Champions League rallying cry: 'We have to play with what's in our pants!'

Kylian Mbappe has urged Paris Saint-Germain to "play with what's in our pants" in the second leg of their Champions League tie with Bayern Munich.

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe insisted PSG were not feeling too downcast after being beaten 1-0 by Bayern at the Parc des Princes in the first leg of their round of 16 clash. The striker returned from injury during the game, coming off the bench in the second half, and said after the final whistle there is plenty still to play for if the French champions play with more spirit.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Of course there is always hope, it's only a first leg, it's played over two games. We knew it before the game and we know it even more now. We are going to work, recover everyone and try to start winning again, already it is important to go there to qualify," he told reporters. "We only lost 1-0 and there is no longer this away goal rule. If we play our attacking football and score once, we're tied. Afterwards, we will have to play with what we have in our pants to go and get the victory and qualify."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Mbappe rushed back from injury for the game and admitted he was not supposed to play, but does not regret coming on.

"I'm not 100% but I felt good enough to try to help my friends and play a little bit. Basically, I shouldn't have come back. I tried everything, tried to put everything on my side so as not to have any regrets. I would have liked to play this game (in full)," he added. "These are matches that we want to play, for which we work. Watching from the sidelines is very difficult. Today, I only had 30 minutes to give. I gave everything. I will try to recover to be as efficient as possible."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG will be hoping Mbappe is fully fit for the return leg as the Ligue 1 giants looked far more threatening with the striker on the pitch. Mbappe did even get the ball in the back of the net but saw his effort ruled out for offside.

DID YOU KNOW? PSG have now lost three games in a row for the first time in the Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi era.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? Mbappe and Co. head to the Allianz Arena for the second leg on March 8. Before then, PSG face Ligue 1 games against Lille, Marseille and Nantes.