Kwadwo Asamoah reacts to Inter Milan victory at Slavia Prague

The Ghanaian wing-back took to social media to praise the efforts of the Nerazzurri in sealing a crucial win

Kwadwo Asamoah could not hide his delight after Milan claimed a 3-1 win away to Slavia Prague in the on Wednesday night.

A Romelu Lukaku strike and Lautaro Martinez brace was more than enough to see the Nerazzurri bag three points.

"Great Win! Come on guys," Asamoah posted on Twitter.

The 30-year was absent for the fifth consecutive game as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

He has however been reported to be back in full training, meaning a return to the starting XI could be imminent, although Antonio Conte would not want to rush the player he worked with for two years at .

Cristian Biraghi has taken Asamoah's spot at left wing-back ever since.

The victory in Prague sees Inter level on seven points with who lost to the already-qualified in the other Group F game.

The battle for second place will thus go down to the wire as the Nerazzurri host the Catalan giants at San Siro on matchday six.