Kumagai and Naomoto headline Japan squad for Banyana friendly

Asako Takakura has released her list of 25 players for next month's international challenge with Banyana Banyana

defender Saki Kumagai and midfielder Hikaru Naomoto lead ’s 25-woman team for their international friendly match against .

The 2020 Women's Olympic Games hosts will face the 2018 runners-up on November 10 at the Kitakyushu Stadium, Fukuoka.

In a build-up to next year's championship in Tokyo, the Nadeshiko ladies will continue their preparations with a warm-up game against the reigning champions.

Article continues below

It will be the second time the two nations will be meeting since their first-ever clash at the group stage of the London 2012 Women's Olympic Games at Millenium Stadium in Cardiff.

In her selection, Elfen Saitama goalkeeper Natsumi Asano received a maiden call-up, while Urawa Red Diamonds defender Kiko Seike and teammate Akari Kurishima might earned their senior debut.

A notable absentee was Rumi Utsugi, who helped Seattle Reigns to the semi-final of the National Women's Soccer League Championship before bowing 4-1 to North Carolina Courage this term.

Asako Takakura's side will open camp for the friendly on November 5, with training commencing at the Kitakyushu City Honjo Athletic Stadium same day.



FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Sakiko Ikeda, Ayaka Yamashita, Natsumi Asano

Defenders: Saki Kumagai, Arisa Matsubara, Shiori Miyake, Mayo Doko, Risa Shimizu, Kiko Seike, Asato Miyagawa, Moeka Minami

Midfielders: Emi Nakajima, Hikaru Naomoto, Akari Kurishima, Yuka Momiki, Yui Hasegawa, Hina Sugita, Narumi Miura, Jun Endo

Forwards: Yuika Sugasawa, Mana Iwabuchi, Mina Tanaka, Rika Masuya, Rikako Kobayashi, Riko Ueki