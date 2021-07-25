The 33-year-old Union Berlin striker might not have found the net in a 3-2 victory, but he nevertheless had reason to celebrate

Union Berlin star Max Kruse had a day to remember on Sunday.

Not only did he help Germany to a 3-2 win in the Olympics over Saudi Arabia, in the aftermath of the game, he asked his girlfriend to marry him live on TV.

It has subsequently been confirmed that she agreed to take his hand in marriage.

What happened?

Germany overcame Saudi Arabia to keep their hopes of qualification in the tournament alive.

Having been swept aside 4-2 by Brazil in their opening match, goals from Nadiem Amiri and Ragnar Ache twice had them in the lead only for Sami Al-Najei to twice respond. However, a goal from Felix Uduokhai 15 minutes from time helped Germany to the three points.

In the aftermath of the game, Kruse proposed to his girlfriend live on television. He took off his jersey to display a T-shirt that displayed a message, got on his knee and asked if she wanted to be his wife.

“I actually wanted to wait until I scored a goal – but who knows if I can do it,” Kruse joked on Sportschau.

It was only subsequently confirmed that his girlfriend had accepted the offer.

The 33-year-old forward is one of three overage players permitted in the Germany squad for the tournament, with Kruse having played 14 times for the senior national side previously.

During these matches he found the net four times, including against the USA in friendly action, twice against Gibraltar in Euro 2016 qualifying and once against Georgia in the same tournament.

