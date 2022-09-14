Kroos: I thought Celtic Park was going to collapse!

Toni Kroos was completely taken aback by the atmosphere inside Celtic Park during Real Madrid's Champions League opener against Celtic last week.

Kroos was impressed with Celtic atmosphere

Real Madrid won 3-0 at Celtic Park

Host RB Leipzig next in UCL

WHAT HAPPENED? Toni Kroos commented on how impressed he was with the atmosphere inside the storied Celtic Park last week as Real Madrid kicked off their Champions League campaign with a 3-0 away win.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Celtic Park? The UCL anthem started and I thought the stadium was going to collapse. Incredible, I had never experienced anything like this. I told Alaba: 'We are already losing 2-0!'" explained Kroos on the Einfach mal Luppen podcast.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Los Blancos made the perfect start in trying to defend their Champions League crown despite a buoyant Celtic Park spurring on the hosts, with Celtic managing to keep the game scoreless until the 56th minute when Vinicius Junior's goal opened the floodgates.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Real host RB Leipzig in their second Champions League group stage fixture, who shockingly lost their opening game 4-1 at home to Shakhtar Donetsk and desperately need a change in fortunes.