Koulibaly returns in Napoli defeat against Lecce

The Senegal international featured for the duration of the game on his return for the Parthenopeans at Stadio San Paolo

Kalidou Koulibaly made his much-awaited return for in their 3-2 defeat against Lecce in Sunday’s game.

The 28-year-old has been out of action since December 14 when he suffered a muscle injury and last featured for his side against .

Against Lecce, the international returned to Gennaro Gattuso’s squad, pairing Nikola Maksimovic at the heart of Napoli’s defence.

Koulibaly, who was cautioned in the 37th minute, was unable to prevent the Blues from defeat in front of their own fans despite playing for the entirety of the game.

Gianluca Lapadula’s brace and Marco Mancosu’s effort condemned the Parthenopeans to their ninth loss this season despite strikes from Arek Milik and Jose Callejon.

The defeat ensured Napoli dropped to 11th spot in the league table after gathering 30 points from 23 games.

Koulibaly will hope to feature when Gattuso’s men take on Milan in a game on Wednesday.